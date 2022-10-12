Georgia coasting along at No. 1 making life at the top look easy with Vanderbilt followed by off week

ATHENS —Life at the top has been good for Georgia football, but Kirby Smart is not one to rest easy. The Bulldogs (6-0,. 3-0 SEC) are ranked No. 1 and are coasting into a 3:30 p.m. homecoming matchup with Vanderbilt as the favorites to win the national championship, per Circa. Smart, of course, wants no part of reflection or any sense of accomplishment at this juncture.

Georgia’s ability to remain at the top of the college football world, even after losing 15 players to the NFL draft and 13 in the portal, is impressive. Would Smart have believed before the season it was possible UGA would be No. 1 and the title favorite at the halfway point? “I wouldn’t have cared,” said Smart, who has put together an unprecedented five straight Top 10 seasons at Georgia and is working on a sixth.

Smart and offensive coordinator Todd Monken will likely look to get Stetson Bennett dialed in after three curious outings that have seen the sixth-year senior turn the ball over three times and not throw a touchdown pass. RELATED: Defenses exploiting hole in Georgia pass game, but Vanderbilt is awful Brock Bowers will be a likely target with Georgia looking to pump up his numbers through six games: 22 catches, 378 yards and two touchdown catches. WATCH: Former SEC coach explains the “good problem” Smart and staff are dealing with Georgia hasn’t always looked like the No. 1 team in its wins over Kent State, Missouri and Auburn, but the combination of Smart’s coaching and roster talent inspires confidence. Smart believes in his team, too, dishing out high praise when asked to describe what characteristics best describe the 2022 Bulldogs.