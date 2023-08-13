clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
“We’ve got the backs we’ve got,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said after the first scrimmage of fall camp. “There’s ways to be creative around your running backs and use the skill players you have.”

Freshmen Rod Robinson, walk-on Cash Jones and redshirt freshman Andrew Paul were the talk after Scrimmage One, as veteran Daijun Edwards saw limited work.

UGA running backs coach Dell McGee explained his thoughts and feelings for Milton, an engaging fan-favorite on social media who has flashed NFL upside.

“It’s just unfortunate that he’s had injuries since he’s been here,” McGee said last week. “No one’s trying to get hurt or wants to be hurt as a player. As competitive as he is, he wants to be out with his teammates doing everything he can. I will say while he’s rehabbing, he’s maximizing those opportunities. He’s going three times a day.

“He has outside things he does as well as far as yoga and some other massage therapists that come in. Just happy we’ve got him on our team. He’s battling through fine.”

Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) dressed Georgia’s scrimmage but he isn;'t cleared to play on account of an injured hamstring.(Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Dawgnation)

“I would say this: with the injuries — with Kendall and what Branson and even Andrew Paul coming off an ACL — you don’t get a chance to get those physical reps, so you lose out on that,” McGee said. “So they have to really, really, really do extra, whether it’s on their own or me as a coach taking time and making sure that they’re getting those necessary route development and hand development that’s needed to catch.

“All of our guys have improved in that area, and we can’t let our injuries or not being there be an excuse to not catch the ball.”

Roderick Robinson has made the most of his opportunities, breaking off a big run in the scrimmage and growing rapidly in the program.

“Definitely has gotten an opportunity to get a lot of reps,” McGee said. “Even coming out of spring football, you could see his growth and his development.

“It’s basically like you’ve got a flower that you’re planting. He still needs fertilizing, and he has a lot of room to grow. So we’re still cultivating Rod as a player not only as a football player but just things off the field, how to study film, and just kind of putting it all together.”

Georgia has less than three weeks before it will put its offense on the field and to the test against UT-Martin in a season-opening game at Sanford Stadium.

