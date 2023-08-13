“We’ve got the backs we’ve got,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said after the first scrimmage of fall camp. “There’s ways to be creative around your running backs and use the skill players you have.”

Freshmen Rod Robinson, walk-on Cash Jones and redshirt freshman Andrew Paul were the talk after Scrimmage One, as veteran Daijun Edwards saw limited work.

UGA running backs coach Dell McGee explained his thoughts and feelings for Milton, an engaging fan-favorite on social media who has flashed NFL upside.

“It’s just unfortunate that he’s had injuries since he’s been here,” McGee said last week. “No one’s trying to get hurt or wants to be hurt as a player. As competitive as he is, he wants to be out with his teammates doing everything he can. I will say while he’s rehabbing, he’s maximizing those opportunities. He’s going three times a day.

“He has outside things he does as well as far as yoga and some other massage therapists that come in. Just happy we’ve got him on our team. He’s battling through fine.”