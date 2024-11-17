ATHENS — Kirby Smart credited Georgia fans with creating the sort of hostile environment needed for the Bulldogs to put the squeeze on Tennessee’s Big Orange.

“It was probably the best atmosphere I’ve been a part of for a game like this,” Smart said after Georgia topped the Vols 31-17 to remain in contention for a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoffs.

“It was better than Notre Dame (2019) because it was a meaningful game, the only thing that would have made it better is if we had black jerseys on.”

Smart was joking about the black jerseys, of course, even as the fans took it upon themselves to stage a “black out.”

The Georgia defense, however, was no joke, not allowing a pass play longer than 17 yards, and just one play longer than 20 yards — a 27-yard Dylan Sampson TD run.

Sampson was the sole bright spot for the Tennessee offense, rushing 19 times for 101 yards and a touchdown, in addition to catching three passes for 16 yards.

“They ran the ball well, very stubborn with the run, they have a great back,” Smart said. “What we didn’t do was give up many explosives, we didn’t have many passes over 20 yards (none), and that’s what they do well.

“To come out and give up 10 points quick and stay in the fight and only end up giving up 17 overall? And to get some turnovers — to finish it off with one, was good.”

Georgia rallied from the 10-0 deficit in the second quarter when Carson Beck (25 of 40, 347 yards) hit Oscar Delp with touchdown passes of 19 and 4 yards in the second quarter.

A Peyton Woodring 36-yard field goal with five seconds left in the first half knotted the game at 17-17.

Georgia scored on its first possession of the second half when Beck scored on a 10-yard scramble to cap a 12-play, 87-yard touchdown drive.

Nate Frazier helped seal it in the fourth quarter, capping a season-long 92-yard, 12-play drive with a 2-yard TD that made it 31-17 with 2:26 left.

Jalon Walker put the final nail in the Vols’ coffin with a strip sack on Nico Iamaleava that Chris Cole recovered with 1:19 left at the UT 48, effectively ending the game.

It was one of five sacks on Iamaleava, who finished 20-of-33 passing for 167 yards, along with 18 yards rushing on 11 carries.

“We have two more at home,” Smart said, referring to UGA’s remaining regular-season schedule, which features UMass and Georgia Tech. “We have to take care of business.”