Kirby Smart couldn’t have scripted G-Day any better: a good day for Georgia football
ATHENS — Mission accomplished, Kirby Smart.
This Georgia football G-Day Game advertised what a two-time CFP Championship program and healthy quarterback competition should look like.
“We’re built to sustain here,” Smart said at one point in the postgame press conference. “That’s my motto.”
There are of course many mottos, but to Smart’s credit that is indeed the one that seemed to fit best as Georgia began its public quest for what would be a historical three-peat as national champions.
A live ESPN2 television audience saw a clean football scrimmage with some exciting plays in front of more than 50,000 fans in attendance at Sanford Stadium.
Offense? You bet, Smart wanted the Bulldogs to show prospective quarterbacks that he’s all about scoring points and turning them loose to throw the ball downfield out of a no-huddle shot gun.
“I can promise you there’s no quarterbacks in the country getting as many reps as ours are because we’ve got enough defensive linemen and offensive linemen to have three units, sometimes four units,” Smart said, always recruiting.
“And in fall camp, we’ll have four. And when you have four units, you’re able to get twice as many reps.”
The Georgia quarterbacks faced an admittedly “vanilla” defense that looked suspiciously loose in the secondary and passive applying pressure.
By halftime, it was 24-19 with each of the three quarterbacks having thrown or passed for a touchdown.
Smart, a master at scheming, knows when and how to create the sort of adversity and problems that test quarterbacks.
But those sort of scrimmages — the kind that produce “bonehead” QB decisions and multiple interceptions from projected starters — are most often held behind locked gates.
That’s what happened earlier this month.
But this Saturday scrimmage was all about the Georgia football program looking good, which it did, offensively in the first half, and defensively in the second half.
Smart commented at halftime how the defense needed to gets some stops and slow down the offense in the second half.
Presto! That’s what happened.
Hmmm …. It was almost like the Georgia first-team offense wasn’t as good in the second half without Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey utilized in the pass game.
Bowers and McConkey accounted for nearly half (93) of Carson Beck’s first-half passing yardage (211) yards before playing very little and drawing no targets in the second half.
There were also plenty of plays and standout performances outside of Smart’s control.
Preferred walk-on Mekhi Mews had his public breakout performance and looks to bring an explosive element to the return game as well as the receiving corps.
Then there were defensive plays made by freshmen Raylen Wilson (Pick-6) and Damon Wilson (two sacks).
Smart essentially shrugged off those moments, indicating the Wilson 5-stars had better spring games than they did spring sessions.
Those familiar with the program are accustomed to Smart downplaying defensive talent, particularly when he knows there are much higher ceilings players like the Wilson freshmen can and must reach.
The team also escaped without any serious injuries, yet another plus for Georgia football.
Smart even allowed himself a moment of self-deprecating humor when asked about the new “Uga” Bulldog mascot — Uga XI, named “Boom”— that debuted at the spring game.
“I know the name, Boom, I don’t know where that came from,” Smart said, perhaps ignoring the obvious possible connection to assistant coach Will Muschamp, who is known as Coach Boom.
“It’s an honor to be part of and maybe outlast one of them. Hopefully, I can be here as long as Boom. I know I need water like they do. It’s hot out there.”
And with that, Smart left the press conference and headed off into the offseason.
The Georgia head coach surely has incoming and outgoing transfer meetings ahead now that the NCAA portal window is open through April 30 and with Georgia over its allotment for scholarship players.
Earlier on Saturday, some expressed shock over defensive tackle Bear Alexander announcing his decision to enter the transfer portal.
RELATED: Kirby Smart master of roster management, always a step ahead
More cynical observers recognized Alexander’s departure as freeing up more NIL money for current and perhaps even future Georgia players.
Smart shrugged the transfer off as “the way of the world,” his mind likely spinning forward to elite prospects he will evaluate, visit, and perhaps even negotiate with before the next signing day.
At least five 5-star prospects were reportedly in attendance at G-Day, while many others were tuned in to watch on ESPN2, all of them seeing a good day of Georgia football.