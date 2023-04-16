Kirby Smart couldn’t have scripted G-Day any better: a good day for Georgia football

ATHENS — Mission accomplished, Kirby Smart. This Georgia football G-Day Game advertised what a two-time CFP Championship program and healthy quarterback competition should look like. “We’re built to sustain here,” Smart said at one point in the postgame press conference. “That’s my motto.”

There are of course many mottos, but to Smart’s credit that is indeed the one that seemed to fit best as Georgia began its public quest for what would be a historical three-peat as national champions. A live ESPN2 television audience saw a clean football scrimmage with some exciting plays in front of more than 50,000 fans in attendance at Sanford Stadium. RELATED: Carson Beck looks the part, defensive slow start

Offense? You bet, Smart wanted the Bulldogs to show prospective quarterbacks that he’s all about scoring points and turning them loose to throw the ball downfield out of a no-huddle shot gun. “I can promise you there’s no quarterbacks in the country getting as many reps as ours are because we’ve got enough defensive linemen and offensive linemen to have three units, sometimes four units,” Smart said, always recruiting. “And in fall camp, we’ll have four. And when you have four units, you’re able to get twice as many reps.”

The Georgia quarterbacks faced an admittedly “vanilla” defense that looked suspiciously loose in the secondary and passive applying pressure. By halftime, it was 24-19 with each of the three quarterbacks having thrown or passed for a touchdown. Smart, a master at scheming, knows when and how to create the sort of adversity and problems that test quarterbacks. But those sort of scrimmages — the kind that produce “bonehead” QB decisions and multiple interceptions from projected starters — are most often held behind locked gates. That’s what happened earlier this month. But this Saturday scrimmage was all about the Georgia football program looking good, which it did, offensively in the first half, and defensively in the second half.

Smart commented at halftime how the defense needed to gets some stops and slow down the offense in the second half. Presto! That’s what happened. Hmmm …. It was almost like the Georgia first-team offense wasn’t as good in the second half without Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey utilized in the pass game. Bowers and McConkey accounted for nearly half (93) of Carson Beck’s first-half passing yardage (211) yards before playing very little and drawing no targets in the second half. There were also plenty of plays and standout performances outside of Smart’s control. Preferred walk-on Mekhi Mews had his public breakout performance and looks to bring an explosive element to the return game as well as the receiving corps.