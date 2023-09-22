clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith
Urban Meyer: Georgia should be penalized for schedule; where Bulldogs’ …
ATHENS -- Georgia football should be “penalized” for its schedule this season, according to two-time national championship coach Urban Meyer.
SEC expert: Georgia offense ‘not the sexiest, but it’s efficient’
ATHENS — Reality hit Sanford Stadium last Saturday when Georgia went into halftime trailing South Carolina by a 14-3 count.
3 burning questions to answer Georgia football championship hopes
ATHENS — Georgia football has only looked unbeatable on paper this season as it has worked through slow starts en route to a 3-0 record.
Kirby Smart: Mike Bobo running ‘exact same offense’ as Todd Monken did at …
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart typically doesn’t spend much time addressing the “noise” outside of his program, but on Monday he made an exception.
Kirby Smart shares importance of Georgia football quick pass game, role it …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart has referred to them as extended handoffs, but for some Georgia’s short, quick passes look like a conservative pass game.
