ATHENS — Kentucky is bringing power football and a perfect record to Sanford Stadium on Saturday night, intent on taking over the SEC East Division.

The No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs are also unbeaten through five games, but they have trailed by double digits in both of their SEC games this season before rallying to defeat South Carolina and Auburn.

John Clay, a veteran journalist with the Lexington Herald-Leader who has covered Kentucky football since 1987, was not quite ready to call for a Wildcats’ upset during the On the Beat show on Monday night.

“I still think Georgia is good, they seem to be a little more vulnerable than they’ve been the past couple of years, but that doesn’t mean they are going to lose,” Clay said.

“When tested, they’ve shown against South Carolina and Auburn they were able to come back and win. I still think Georgia is Georgia, even though they have not looked as impressive as they have the last couple of years.”

There has been plenty of talk about the Bulldogs getting off to slow scoring starts offensively, and then yielding more than 200 yards rushing at Auburn.

The Tigers ground attack snapped a string of 65 straight games — dating back to a 2018 loss at LSU — that Georgia’s defense kept opponents under 200 yards rushing.

Clay did not allow that to affect his AP Top 25 ballot.

“I’m still voting Georgia number one, until somebody beats them, I think they own the throne,” Clay said. “Kirby has done a great job of recruiting, and it seems to me they are in a changing of the guard with a new quarterback in Carson Beck, and some new personnel on offense and defense.

“But they still have Brock Bowers … "