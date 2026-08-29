There’s a lot of talent on Georgia’s 2026 football team.

The Bulldogs open the season as the No. 3 team in both the AP and Coaches Polls. Georgia has multiple preseason All-Americans in safety KJ Bolden, cornerback Elils Robinson and center Drew Bobo.

But Georgia’s talent isn’t just clustered at the top of the depth chart. The Bulldogs have players who can make an impact scattered throughout the depth chart.

Below is a look at one player from each position who will help Georgia this year, with the caveat that they aren’t projected to be a starter for the upcoming season.

Some of these are freshmen who will grow into their role over the course of the season. Others have waited their time and are finally poised to make an impact for the Bulldogs.

Georgia opens the season next Saturday, when it takes on Tennessee State. The game is set for 3 p.m. ET.

Quarterback: Ryan Montgomery

In the event Gunner Stockton goes down, Georgia is going to be in a world of trouble.

It remains to be seen which quarterback won the backup spot behind Stockton. Ryan Puglisi has an experience edge and more raw tools, but turnovers were an issue during fall camp.

Montgomery has drawn comparisons to Jake Fromm, who took over for an injured Jacob Eason during the 2017 season. Georgia won the SEC and Rose Bowl that season.

Running back Dwight Phillips Jr.

Had Dante Dowdell not gotten hurt, he would’ve been the pick here.

There’s a clear top two with Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens.

Phillips had a strong offseason, reshaping his body to withstand the punishment of an SEC schedule. We think there will come a time this season when Phillips rips off an explosive run for the Bulldogs.

Wide receiver Landon Roldan

Roldan won’t lead Georgia in a receiving category this year.

The Ladd McConkey comparisons write themselves at this point, though Roldan has moved from No. 84 to No. 8.

Georgia can use Roldan all over the formation, along with special teams. He had a strong finish to fall camp and could develop as a trusted option over the course of the season.

Tight end Ethan Barbour

You could pick anyone in this room and probably be correct. Lawson Luckie will play the most snaps in this room, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Jaden Reddell lead the group in receptions.

Barbour is a player that shouldn’t be forgotten. The coaching staff loves him and he’d be a more well-known name if he hadn’t suffered an ankle injury in the second game of last season. He can play all over the offense.

Offensive lineman Ekene Ogboko

Ogboko was Georgia’s top-rated signee in the 2026 recruiting class.

He doesn’t have a clear path to starting, as the Bulldogs are poised to roll with Earnest Greene at left tackle and Juan Gaston at right tackle.

But Georgia has used a rotation at the offensive tackle spot before. And based off how he practiced in August, the former 5-star recruit might be too good to keep off the field this season.

Defensive line Jordan Hall

Between Elijah Griffin and Xzavier McLeod, Hall may not have a starting spot. Add in that he’s coming off a serious knee injury, it’s easy for him to get lost in the offseason hype machine.

Hall was playing as a run stuffer in the middle of Georgia’s defense before his knee injury last season. As a fourth-year player, it helps to have some veteran experience on the defensive line.

Outside linebacker Chase Linton

Linton was already having a great spring before Amaris Williams suffered an ACL injury. With the Auburn transfer out for the foreseeable future, Georgia is going to have to lean on one of its younger options at the outside linebacker position.

Linton fits the mold of a traditional long-limbed Georgia pass rusher. Quintavius Johnson noted this week that Linton has put on some more weight in an effort to play on first and second down.

Inside linebacker Zayden Walker

You could’ve technically said Justin Williams here, but he’s going to play a lot in the rotation with Raylen Wilson and Chris Cole.

Walker really seemed to turn a corner late last season, as he picked up sacks against Alabama and Texas. He couldn’t carry that impact over to the College Football Playoff and then he had shoulder surgery to knock him out of spring practice.

Walker is one of the better athletes on the team. He’s too gifted not to carve out a role on this team.

Cornerback Gentry Williams

Starting cornerbacks Ellis Robinson and Demello Jones both had strong outings during preseason practice.

With Williams, he has SEC experience from his time at Oklahoma. The biggest concern with Williams is health, as he’s had multiple shoulder injuries during his college career.

Without an every-down role, Georgia can be selective about how it wants to use the Oklahoma transfer.

Safety Rasean Dinkins

At the beginning of fall camp, Dinkins likely would’ve been the starter at safety opposite KJ Bolden.

But after Kyron Jones returned to form, it leaves Dinkins and ECU transfer Ja’Marley Riddle in an interesting spot entering the upcoming season.

We saw Dinkins make an impact in last year’s SEC championship game, shining in coverage against Alabama. His coverage skills are going to get him on the field in various defensive back-heavy groupings.