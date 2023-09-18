ATHENS — Georgia head coach Kirby Smart provided some key updates on the offensive line and running back position following the team’s win over South Carolina.

For the offensive line, Smart spoke on the availability of Amarius Mims and Austin Blaske. Mims left Saturday’s game with an ankle injury while Blaske has missed the last two games with an MCL sprain.

“Mims ankle sprain was bad. He’s going to have to have tight rope surgery. We don’t know how long that will be. He’ll be back but we don’t know how long that will be.”

Blaske is expected to be back at practice on Monday, though Smart isn’t sure if he’ll be 100 percent.

Smart noted Ron Courson told him that this is the longest injury list Georgia has had in his time as the head coach at Georgia.

“That becomes a hurdle and we’ve got to do a good job of overcoming that,” Smart said.

When Mims exited the game, Georgia moved Xavier Truss to right tackle and inserted Dylan Fairchild in at left guard.

Smart praised Truss for the job he did on Saturday. He has past starting experience at right tackle, as he did so against Cincinnati in the 2020 Peach Bowl.

“I was proud of the way Truss being able to bounce up there and play,” Smart said. “He’s played out there before. I can’t say how he played but we were able to run the ball.”

At running back, Kendall Milton left the game with a knee injury.

Georgia got a boost in the running game on Saturday as Daijun Edwards returned and ran for a career-best 118 yards. He missed the first two games with an MCL injury. Georgia also got rushing touchdowns from Dillon Bell and Cash Jones as well.

Javon Bullard has been dealing with an ankle injury. He did dress out on Saturday against South Carolina but he did not play in the win.

Pearce Spurlin also did not dress out. Smart had previously downplayed the idea that Brock Bowers had been dealing with an injury, other than the routine wear and tear that comes with playing football.

Georgia goes out of conference this week to take on UAB. Saturday’s game is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN2.

Georgia football injury report