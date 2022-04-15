Kirby Smart reveals what he’s watching for in Georgia G-Day Game

ATHENS — Georgia football coach Kirby Smart has opted to keep a low profile this week, perhaps eager to let his players’ pads do the talking on Saturday. Soon enough, Smart’s reigning national championship program will be on display for all to see with a live, ESPN2 audience tuning into G-Day at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

One of the more notable — and pivotal — players to watch in the scrimmage is incoming punter Brett Thorson. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound punter from Australia will impress with his size and his leg strength. But Thorson’s consistency and ability to perform under pressure in front of a large crowd is a mystery. Indeed, Blake O’Neill, a former Michigan punter from Australia, showed how the game might not come as second nature to those who didn’t grow up playing American football. It could be viewed as a positive and a negative that players who come from Australian Rules Football are used to kicking the ball with players draped all over them.

It’s a sure bet Smart and his coaching staff will give Thorson plenty of reps and make sure he is drilled on how to handle every situation. Smart also indicated in his 680 interview he wasn’t impressed with the second half of spring drills as he was after the first half of drills, when he had said there hadn’t been a bad practice. “I had one or two I was disappointed in since then,” said Smart, who aims to maintain championship standards even with several key starters leaders moving on to the NFL. “That’s usually what happens as practice goes on, they get tired of hitting each other and things like that,” Smart explained. “I have been pleased with the progress we’ve made, we’ve been able to get a lot of quality reps and we’ve improved our depth, not to where we need to be, but we have improved it.” Georgia has had several key players out or limited by injury, most notably leading returning pass-catcher Brock Bowers and projected starting defensive back Tykee Smith.

UGA News