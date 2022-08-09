Georgia football practice observations: Pads come on, passing drill thoughts and NFL scouts come out

Chris Smith might not be one of the biggest players on the team, but he is easily one of the most physical. Dominick Blaylock knows that first hand, as the senior safety barrelled through Blaylock while Georgia was working on a passing drill. The defense was testing out their dime package looks, providing plenty of good-on-good reps.

Smith blasting Blaylock to break up a pass helps demonstrate that the Bulldogs were ready to hit the ground running on Tuesday, as it was the first time Georgia was in full pads this fall.

The full pads also brought out a number of NFL scouts as well, with the Chargers, Colts, Seahawks, Raiders and Packers being among the teams that hand scouts on hand to watch Georgia practice.