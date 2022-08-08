Georgia football safety Chris Smith ready to show younger teammates what it means to play big

Much will be written about one of the starting safety spots for Georgia. The Bulldogs have to replace first-round draft pick Lewis Cine, who after starting for the last two seasons is now lighting things up for the Minnesota Vikings. There also isn’t an obvious replacement for Cine. Tykee Smith is still recovering from a knee injury he suffered last season. Walk-on Dan Jackson is a front-runner, but how will he play in a bigger role? There’s sophomore David Daniel-Sisavanh who lurks as an interesting option. And there are freshmen Malaki Starks and JaCorey Thomas. Those two perhaps have the most upside in the room, even if they are also the most inexperienced.

"They are tremendously, physically gifted," senior Chris Smith said. "Malaki and JaCorey, we played basketball one time, and those guys looked like NBA players almost. They're picking up really well on the defense and things like that. They're coming along really well. They ask a lot of questions from me. "Malaki and JaCorey, they have about five or six questions after each practice for me. I always take the time to answer those things for them because I want them to get better."

While Smith gushes about the promise of Starks and Thomas, some of that praise should be heaped onto him. Because of his presence, there aren’t questions about both safety spots. Smith bypassed the NFL draft to return to Georgia for his fifth season and third as a starter. Smith doesn’t have the same size that Starks or Thomas do but you wouldn’t know based on how he plays. “In the SEC you have to face a lot of big people,” Smith said. “Wide receivers, offensive linemen, quarterbacks, all those things. I bring a lot of energy to the game. I hit the weight room a lot. I’m a lot stronger than I appear.”