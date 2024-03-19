This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star OT David Sanders Jr. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 OT and the No. 2 overall prospect for 2025 for both the 247Sports Composite and the On3 Industry Ranking.

David Sanders Jr. remains the overall No. 1 target for the 2025 Georgia football recruiting class for the weekly “top targets” list on DawgNation’s “Before the Hedges” weekly recruiting program.

He just took another impactful unofficial visit to UGA over the weekend. Sanders also took the time Monday afternoon to release his official visit schedule for May and June.

The 5-star OT had a couple of those scheduled earlier this month but waited until the full slate was set before releasing them publicly.

The breakdown:

Six schools across three conferences (ACC, Big Ten and SEC)

His first official will be in April (South Carolina)

One official visit in May to his childhood “dream school” in Clemson (May 31-June 2)

Four officials in June (Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and Ohio State)

The week-by-week tally flows like this:

South Carolina (April 19-21)

Clemson (May 31-June 2)

Georgia (June 7-June 9)

Tennessee (June 14-June 16)

Alabama (June 18-June 20)

Ohio State (June 21-June 23)

Those aren’t the only visits he has on deck. After unofficials this month to Clemson (March 10) and UGA (March 16), he already has unofficials remaining for Alabama (March 23) and Tennessee (April 12) to come.

This will be a hotly-contested recruitment. It seems like the most national buzz has centered around Clemson, Georgia and Tennessee up to this point. Several analysts have stated Clemson might even have a slight lead over the field.

If we’re being honest here, there have been times when it seemed like several schools among his final “strong six” have held a slight edge at one point.

After he cut down his considerable offer list to a final six, Sanders told DawgNation what those schools have in common.

“I feel like every school brings something unique within their program,” he said. “Within my list, everybody just has their own little flair and their own unique abilities that they bring to the table. Everybody is really really good and obviously, everybody can offer what they can offer. But you just find what you feel is most important to you within each and every school. So I feel like every school is unique, but definitely they all have something in common and that is that family atmosphere and instilling that warmth within the program.”

Sanders was up to 276.2 pounds earlier this month with no shoes and no shirt on. That’s a tell that he will not have much trouble getting up to the 285-to-290 pounds he needs to put on for his senior year. That is so he will be able to contend for playing time right away when he enrolls early in college football in January of 2025.

He hasn’t rushed it. Sanders has been vigilant with his meal plans and protein shakes this year. It has allowed him to steadily gain weight since the last game of his junior season. He said he was in the 250s when his Providence Day Chargers won their third straight North Carolina independent schools state championship.

The funny thing is these schools courting him heavily haven’t focused on his weight.

“The schools I’ve been talking to I’ve been keeping them updated,” Sanders Jr. said this month. “They are happy with my weight progress. They say if I walked in at 295, I’d be in good shape because they are going to put on 15 pounds as soon as I walk in.”

“I’m really excited for that. I’ll be in top-notch shape and I’ll be at the weight they need me at. So that’s perfect.”

