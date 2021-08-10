Georgia coordinator Dan Lanning dishes on Darnell Washington catch radius, how JT Daniels an operator
ATHENS — Perhaps no one has a better perspective on how the Georgia offense will challenge opponents than Dan Lanning, who sees Todd Monken’s unit go up against his group most every day in practice.
Lanning, entering his third season as the Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator, shed light on some of the ways the Georgia offense has impressed him during his Tuesday Zoom press conference.
“They’re doing a lot of things that stress us defensively, which is good because I’d rather see that now than when we get to the season,” said Lanning, whose defense will be tested by Clemson in both team’s season-opening game at 7:30 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
“You know JT (Daniels) is obviously an operator, they have a lot of talent in the backfield there, and I am excited to see some young guys step up on the other side of the ball and stretch us vertically, really attack a lot of pieces that are tough for us on defense. So, it’s a good group to go against.”
Georgia has strong competition at the “X” position vacated when George Pickens suffered an ACL injury during spring drills in March.
Freshman Adonai Mitchell brings speed to the spot, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint cuts up defenses with his sharp route-running and Arik Gilbert’s skills are well-documented.
The tight ends are uniquely talented in the pass-catching game as well, particularly Darnell Washington and incoming freshman Brock Bowers.
“All of those tight ends and wideouts that we have obviously create a lot of issues,” Lanning said. “We’ve got a lot of big bodies that can go down, catch the ball in space. The biggest thing is they make contested catches and they run really, really well.”
Washington, in particular, seems to have made an impression on Lanning.
“For Darnell being a guy that’s over 270 (pounds) and able to move like he moves, it’s pretty impressive with a big catch radius,” Lanning said. “Even when you’re playing tight coverage, that might not be enough, so that’s something we’re battling every day, and it’s good for us to go against those guys in practice.”
RELATED: Darnell Washington, Kendal Milton stock soaring early in camp
Georgia has two scrimmages planned for this fall, the first on this Saturday, and the second on Aug. 21.
From the sounds of it, there will be plenty of give-and-take between the offensive and defensive units.
“One of the goals coming into fall camp was to create that competitive atmosphere between both sides of the ball,” Lanning explained. “They have certainly won some and we have certainly won some.
" It’s fun when you have a side of the ball that’s really talented. I think Coach Monken and his side of the staff do a phenomenal job of getting those guys ready to play.”