Georgia coordinator Dan Lanning dishes on Darnell Washington catch radius, how JT Daniels an operator

ATHENS — Perhaps no one has a better perspective on how the Georgia offense will challenge opponents than Dan Lanning, who sees Todd Monken’s unit go up against his group most every day in practice. Lanning, entering his third season as the Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator, shed light on some of the ways the Georgia offense has impressed him during his Tuesday Zoom press conference. “They’re doing a lot of things that stress us defensively, which is good because I’d rather see that now than when we get to the season,” said Lanning, whose defense will be tested by Clemson in both team’s season-opening game at 7:30 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

“You know JT (Daniels) is obviously an operator, they have a lot of talent in the backfield there, and I am excited to see some young guys step up on the other side of the ball and stretch us vertically, really attack a lot of pieces that are tough for us on defense. So, it’s a good group to go against.” Georgia has strong competition at the “X” position vacated when George Pickens suffered an ACL injury during spring drills in March. Freshman Adonai Mitchell brings speed to the spot, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint cuts up defenses with his sharp route-running and Arik Gilbert’s skills are well-documented.

The tight ends are uniquely talented in the pass-catching game as well, particularly Darnell Washington and incoming freshman Brock Bowers. “All of those tight ends and wideouts that we have obviously create a lot of issues,” Lanning said. “We’ve got a lot of big bodies that can go down, catch the ball in space. The biggest thing is they make contested catches and they run really, really well.” Washington, in particular, seems to have made an impression on Lanning.