The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs football team takes on Vanderbilt in a Week 5 college football game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds and how to watch the game online.

Georgia beat Oklahoma 41-13 last week to move to 4-0 and 2-0 in SEC play this season. This will be Georgia’s first time playing Jared Curtis, as the 5-star QB was a one-time Georgia commit.

Georgia football-Vanderbilt: Game time for Week 5 game

The Georgia football-Vanderbilt game is set for a 12:45 ET start on Saturday.

Georgia football-Vanderbilt: TV Channel for Week 5 game

The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network. Matt Schumacker, Aaron Murray and Taylor Davis will call the game.

Georgia football-Vanderbilt: How to watch online, stream Week 5 game

The Georgia football-Vanderbilt game will stream on the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game.

Georgia football-Vanderbilt: Odds, point spread, over/under for Week 5 game

Georgia is a 24.5-point favorite against Vanderbilt, according to VegasInsider. The over/under for the game is 50.5.

Georgia is 4-0 against the spread this season.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Vanderbilt

On playing Vanderbilt...

“Yeah, a lot of respect for Clark. He’s one of the best voices in our room. He does a lot for college football. He’s super intelligent, and I enjoy the friendship I have with him and respect the job he does for really all of college football and the SEC, the way he represents us on different things. Started getting ready for these guys today. They’ve got a great program, a great team. Arguably should’ve made the playoffs last year with the record they had, teams they beat. He does a tremendous job there. They’re really a physical football team made in the same mold with a defensive coach as us.”

On what you’ve seen from Jared Curtis...

“Tremendous talent. Way better athletically than people give him credit for. I don’t know if anybody’s tackled him, with one person, tackled him yet. He’s strong. He’s quick. He’s powerful. He’s got great arm talent. Everything everybody thought has been true.”

On London Humphreys’ role in three years...

“Consistency. High level of character and toughness. Just his overall character and more aptitude. He is a great human being that loves this place, loves football, sets a tremendous example, never too high, never too low, and he’s fast. He’s a weapon, and I’m very proud of him. Continue to get more opportunities, continue to take advantage of down-the-field throws. There’s all kinds of things he could probably tell you he could improve on, but it’s not his attitude.”

Georgia football injury report