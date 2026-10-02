Georgia had plans this season to be more explosive offensively and right now is doing just that.

Heading into Week 5 of the year, Georgia is averaging 8.15 yards per play, which ranks second in the country.

It is 2.5 yards better than they were last season. While it is not even the halfway point of the 2026 campaign, Georgia is clearly making an effort to be more dynamic.

We are seeing it more, especially through the air, as quarterback Gunner Stockton is finding greater success pushing the ball downfield than he did a year ago.

Just last week, he connected with wideout Talyn Taylor on three big catches of 30-plus yards. The two biggest were a 35-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter and a beautiful one-handed 41-yard grab in the fourth quarter.

Taylor finished with four catches for 110 yards and a touchdown.

Running back Dwight “Peanut” Phillips Jr. has been credited as the most explosive tailback on the roster. He proved it in the Oklahoma game with his 54-yard touchdown run.

“Explosiveness. Explosiveness. We got to get Peanut more touches and find ways to get him the ball,” Smart said postgame on Saturday.

On this Homecoming weekend, Georgia hosts the 3-1 Vanderbilt Commodores at 12:45 p.m. on the SEC Network. Georgia once again enters as a near four-touchdown favorite. It should have plenty of chances to create big plays.

Vanderbilt is allowing nearly five yards per play on defense and an even worse 11.2 through the air. So if protection holds up, expect the Bulldogs to take their chances down the field.