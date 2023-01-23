Georgia transfer wide receiver RaRa Thomas arrested on multiple charges
One of Georgia’s newest additions to the team has already found himself in some hot water, as wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested on two separate counts, a felony false imprisonment charge and a misdemeanor battery-family violence charge.
Thomas was booked in Athens Clarke-County jail at 4:04 a.m., Monday morning. As of this writing, no bond has been set.
Thomas arrived at Georgia earlier this month after transferring in from Mississippi State. He caught 44 passes for 626 receiving yards at Mississippi State, scoring seven touchdowns. Thomas was one of three transfer portal additions this offseason, as Georgia brought in wide receiver Dominic Lovett from Missouri and Texas A&M defensive back Smoke Bouie.
The Bulldogs saw 10 players leave the program via the transfer portal this offseason, with two of them coming at the wide receiver position. AD Mitchell is now a Texas Longhorn, while Dominick Blaylock is still looking for a new home. Wide receiver Kearis Jackson also left the program, as he entered his name into the 2023 NFL Draft.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart shared his thoughts on the addition of Thomas and Lovett prior to the team’s game against Ohio State.
“We knew about those kids coming out of high school, think a lot of them,” Smart said. “They performed at a high level in our conference, and I think they’ll challenge and compete with the rest of our roster and be competitive wideouts, which is important in this conference.”
Georgia does bring back its top wide receiver Ladd McConkey, who caught seven touchdowns last season. Leading receiver Brock Bowers also returns to Georgia for another season. The Bulldogs will have a new quarterback as Stetson Bennett is off to the NFL.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- What offseason roster turnover tells us about 2023 Georgia football team
- Brett Thorson shares hilarious Talladega Nights video to sum up his first season with Georgia
- An early projection of Georgia football’s 2023 defensive depth chart
- An early projection of Georgia football’s 2023 offensive depth chart
- Former Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell announces transfer to Texas
- Return of Sedrick Van Pran is a championship-making difference for Georgia football
- Sedrick Van Pran announces he is returning to Georgia football for another season
- Trezmen Marshall decision adds more spice to Georgia football-Alabama rivalry
UGA News
- Georgia offensive lineman Warren McClendon accepts Senior Bowl invite
- Georgia transfer wide receiver RaRa Thomas arrested on multiple charges
- What offseason roster turnover tells us about 2023 Georgia football team
- Brett Thorson shares hilarious Talladega Nights video to sum up his first season with Georgia
- An early projection of Georgia football’s 2023 defensive depth chart