Georgia transfer wide receiver RaRa Thomas arrested on multiple charges

Thomas was booked in Athens Clarke-County jail at 4:04 a.m., Monday morning. As of this writing, no bond has been set.

One of Georgia’s newest additions to the team has already found himself in some hot water, as wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested on two separate counts, a felony false imprisonment charge and a misdemeanor battery-family violence charge.

Thomas arrived at Georgia earlier this month after transferring in from Mississippi State. He caught 44 passes for 626 receiving yards at Mississippi State, scoring seven touchdowns. Thomas was one of three transfer portal additions this offseason, as Georgia brought in wide receiver Dominic Lovett from Missouri and Texas A&M defensive back Smoke Bouie.

The Bulldogs saw 10 players leave the program via the transfer portal this offseason, with two of them coming at the wide receiver position. AD Mitchell is now a Texas Longhorn, while Dominick Blaylock is still looking for a new home. Wide receiver Kearis Jackson also left the program, as he entered his name into the 2023 NFL Draft.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart shared his thoughts on the addition of Thomas and Lovett prior to the team’s game against Ohio State.

“We knew about those kids coming out of high school, think a lot of them,” Smart said. “They performed at a high level in our conference, and I think they’ll challenge and compete with the rest of our roster and be competitive wideouts, which is important in this conference.”

Georgia does bring back its top wide receiver Ladd McConkey, who caught seven touchdowns last season. Leading receiver Brock Bowers also returns to Georgia for another season. The Bulldogs will have a new quarterback as Stetson Bennett is off to the NFL.

