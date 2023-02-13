Former Georgia quarterback raves about Bulldogs 2023 receivers room

Jake Fromm knows what great receivers look like, having thrown to future NFL targets while going 36-7 as a three-year starter at Georgia. So when Fromm — now with the Washington Commanders quarterback — talks up the current UGA receivers, it’s worth listening.

McConkey’s speed stretches defenses vertically, and his quickness makes him dangerous in the open-field, able to gobble up yards after the catch. Marcus Rosemary-Jacksaint (6-2, 195) is a long reliable target who can play any of the receiver positions, while incoming transfers Rara Thomas and Dominic Lovett are proven talents from Mississippi State and Missouri. “These guys are all NFL-caliber wide receivers,” Fromm said. “They can do it all, you can put them inside, or you can put them outside. “Even the guys in the transfer portal had a lot of production where they were at and wanted to play for a football team in a better football program.” Lovett had 56 catches for 846 yards and 3 touchdowns last season for Missouri, including a game-high 6 catches for 84 yards against Kirby Smart’s defense last season.

Thomas, a 6-2 wideout expected to clear pending legal issues before next season, led Mississippi State with 44 catches for 626 yards and 7 touchdowns last season. The Bulldogs also have Arian Smith, who might be the fastest player in college football. Smith, of course, was a star in Georgia’s 42-41 win over Ohio State, reeling in 3 catches for 129 yards including a 76-yard touchdown. “These guys are playmakers, and to have that experience coming back for a quarterback that hasn’t had snaps — no matter who it is going to be, really hasn’t had that many snaps relative to what would be desired or wanted — is big,” Fromm said. “These receivers man, I think they are really good guys who are under-appreciated.” Fromm’s Receivers at UGA vs. Current Receivers 2019 Top WRs

George Pickens, 49 catches, 727 yards, 8 TDs Lawrence Cager, 33 catches, 476 yards, 4 TDs 2018 Top WRs Riley Ridley, 44 catches, 570 yards, 9 TDs Mecole Hardman, 34 catches, 532 yards, 7 TDs 2017 Top WRs

Javon Wims, 45 catches, 720 yards, 7 TDs Terry Godwin, 38 catches, 639 yards, 6 TDs Georgia Returning WRs Ladd McConkey, 58 catches, 762 yards, 7 TDs Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, 29 catches, 337 yards, 2 TDs Georgia Incoming WR transfers Dominic Lovett, 56 catches, 846 yards, 3 TDs Rara Thomas, 44 catches, 626 yards, 7 TDs

