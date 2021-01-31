Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry is

It sort of all starts to make sense now.

De’Nylon Morrissette is a 4-star junior WR who ranks as the nation’s No. 27 WR and the No. 217 overall prospect. He caught 63 passes for 824 yards and seven scores for Brookwood High in 2020. That was in nine games.

It was a stock way up year for Morrissette.

That stat line includes dominating games against Dacula (12 catches, 215 yards, 3 TDs), Marietta (10 catches, 162 yards, 1 TD) and Newton (11 catches, 115 yards, 1 TD) this past fall.

The HUDL highlights from those feats are intriguing. Yet in this case, turning back the clock to some very long Morrissette touchdown catches in 2016, 2017 and 2018 also matters.

Those need to be brought up. Why? Because 5-star Georgia commit Gunner Stockton threw those passes to him in Gwinnett Football League, Football University and other all-star events

Stockton had been hinting to him he was really warming up to staying home and playing for Georgia.

“He had been telling me he was going to go so I was just waiting for it to see if he was going to go through with it,” Morrissette said. “Then it was like six minutes before he called me and told me he was going to post [his commitment on Twitter] at 12. I really wasn’t surprised. I was just waiting for it to happen.”

What does it now mean for his recruitment? Alabama had been seen as a prize landing spot for him over the last three or four months, among other high-level options.

Count UGA squarely in that mix now.

“I already told them if they got Gunner they definitely have a better step in getting me,” the 6-foot-1.5, 200-pound Morrisette said. “Because Gunner is an amazing quarterback. I played with him in middle school. We have got a lot of chemistry together. I wouldn’t mind playing with him in college.”

Check out those previously-mentioned 2020 season highlights below.

What happens now for De’Nylon Morrissette?

Morrisette tweeted out a major step in his recruiting process on Sunday afternoon.

Top 7 dropping at 8pm tomorrow — Denylon Morrissette (@DenylonM) January 31, 2021

Morrissette detailed those plans with DawgNation this weekend at the first Hustle Inc. 7-on-7 workout for the 2021 spring season. Stockton will be throwing passes to him yet again during that season.

“I’m dropping my top seven Monday and I’m going to probably commit April or March,” Morrissette said. “I was going to wait until June at first but I think I am ready to make my decision a little quicker now.”

Why?

“I’m seeing everything play out,” he said. “I’ve really been ready to commit and so in a few months I will be committed.”

The Bulldogs offered Morrissette back in September after his big breakout start to his junior year.

Heard uga 22’ class up rn😏 pic.twitter.com/A7kFyCKMZS — Denylon Morrissette (@DenylonM) December 4, 2020

What is he looking for?

“Right now I am looking for whatever schools just feels like home to me honestly,” he said. “Whatever school just brings me that home feeling and the quarterback of course.”

Does Stockton help UGA here? Absolutely. Morrissette made that very clear.

“He’s been telling me like he was going to mess with Georgia,” he said. “So I always had them in my top seven.”

How much does a QB matter in another player’s decision? I give Morrisette a lot of credit for his honesty here.

That’s after hearing years of elite players say that another player’s decision is not going to significantly impact their own decision.

Will it factor into 10 percent of the recipe of his final decision? 15 percent?

“Ah, I can’t even tell you,” Morrissette said. “But it is a good percent. It is a good percent.”

Stockon called him before he committed. Then he called him after he committed.

“He said I need you to come to be my receiver,” Morrissette said.

He also shared his scouting report on Stockton.

“I mean he’s that everything,” Morrissette said. “He’s that put it there on precise throws guy. That ‘put that thing on the money’ guy. He can air it out. Everything a receiver wants.”

It seems like everyone that knows Stockton wants to play with him. There’s a way that guys are drawn to him. If you could see a 30-yard wide panoramic of serious athletes kind of just tighten in on him when he walks onto a field a few times, you’d understand it better.

That’s been the case for a while now with a lot of guys in the class of 2022.

The Rabun County phenom with 184 career passing or rushing TDs is not slick. It is just the opposite of that. It is hard to explain why.

“I honestly can’t tell you about all that with him,” Morrissette said when asked why guys want to play with Stockton. “That’s just him. Aw, shoot. That’s just Gunner.”

