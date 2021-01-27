Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins. 5-star. Defensive Line signee at the University of Georgia.

Those phrases now all belong together in a sentence. The South Carolina native picked up his fifth star for his prospect ranking from 247Sports this week. Ingram-Dawkins, who was named “Mr. Football” for the state of South Carolina in 2020, signed with Georgia during the early period and enrolled earlier this month.

DawgNation needs to get acquainted with the Ty-Ree-Un pronunciation of his first name, but many do call him “TID” to go hurry up the pace of his name a bit.

Georgia beat out schools like North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee for Ingram-Dawkins. He’s now rated on 247Sports as the nation’s No. 2 DT and the No. 19 overall prospect for this cycle. His 247Sports Composite rating places him as the nation’s No. 12 DT and the No. 144 overall prospect for the 2021 class.

Georgia signed Ingram-Dawkins during the early period and it was a win for the Bulldogs in the Palmetto State after missing out on highly-regarded elite defensive line prospects like Jordan Burch and Zacch Pickens in previous years.

He had seven sacks and 16.5 tackles for losses in a shortened season at Gaffney High in South Carolina this year.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pounder is expected to play largely the “3” and “5” techniques across the defensive line for the Bulldogs. His prospect status took off after he gained some 50-60 pounds during his final two seasons of high school ball.

The former AAU basketball player always had good feet and acceleration, but the added weight just made him that much more imposing as he maintained his first-step quickness off the ball. That’s the stuff, combined with strong production in his senior year, which earns a prospect that rare fifth star.

Jon Stinchcomb on 5-star Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

Jon Stinchcomb broke down what he sees in Ingram-Dawkins for DawgNation.

“His first step when that ball is snapped is explosive,” Stinchcomb said. “He plays with great leverage as most d-linemen that are this highly rated do. But man you watch him and he comes off the ball smoking. As it translates, [he is] probably not a noseguard. These hybrids everybody starts in a 3-4 just because of the flexibility and the confusion you can create for an offense.”

Stinchcomb, a former UGA All-American, was a second-round pick in the 2003 NFL Draft and a Super Bowl champion with the New Orleans Saints. Check out the video embedded above and below for a few of his takes on the following:

Where would he line up at Georgia in a 3-4 or a 4-3 scheme?

What jumps off the page about his physical skill set?

What’s the most important tool in his arsenal?

Is there a guy like Ingram-Dawkins already at Georgia?

What should you expect from him early on at UGA?

