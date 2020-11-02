Richard LeCounte provides a positive update following traffic accident

After a very difficult past 48 hours following a traffic accident, Georgia safety Richard LeCounte provided a positive update, as he tweeted “All Is Well.”

All Is Well — Richard LeCounte III (@LilEasy_35) November 3, 2020

Georgia coach Kirby Smart told reporters that LeCounte had been moved from the ICU to a normal hospital room.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family,” Smart said. “He’s got wonderful parents and we’ve been in communication with those guys. They have been up here, been able to be with him during this time.”

“We’re all hopeful and expecting a full recovery.”

Smart added that teammates had been able to LeCounte and offer him words of encouragement.

“It really hurt my heart,” offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer said of the news. “I know Richard loves his team. He loves football. He loves being a leader. I know it hurts him to be in this position and not be out there with his guys.”

According to the Athens Clarke-County police report, LeCounte was riding on a Yamaha dirt bike when he struck a car that was turning left into a gas station.

The dirt bike LeCounte was riding on was unregistered and did not have brake lights or turning signals according to a follow-up report. LeCounte made contact with the first car and then was thrown into traffic where he was hit by a second car. The police estimate the accident occurred at 6:49 p.m., which would’ve been after sunset on Saturday. LeCounte was unresponsive when police arrived on the scene.

LeCounte sustained a concussion, a shoulder injury, some bruised ribs and some scrapes and bruises. Smart did rule LeCounte out for this Saturday’s game against Florida.

Following a game in which he had 13-tackles, three pass-breakups and a fumble recovery, LeCounte was named SEC Player of the Week for his performance against Kentucky. With LeCounte unable to go, look for the Bulldogs to go with junior Christopher Smith in his spot.

Georgia and Florida play on Saturday at 3:30 p.m ET. The game will air on CBS.

