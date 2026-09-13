ATHENS, Georgia — There wasn’t much Western Kentucky coach Tyson Helton could say after seeing his Hilltoppers dominated by Georgia, 70-20, on Saturday.

“Hats off to the Georgia Bulldogs, they are an excellent football team, one of the best in the country,” Helton said. “Obviously, it was not good a lot of times.”

No doubt, from the onset, it was an uphill climb for the Conference USA school from the time Adrion Boyd fumbled away the opening kick.

“They gave us one today, the opening kick,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said, asked about UGA sprinting to a 49-6 halftime lead. “They turn it over, we start fast, that’s an overwhelming way to go at things.”

The No. 2-ranked Bulldogs (2-0) pulled starting quarterback six drives into the game with more than seven minutes left in the second quarter.

Western Kentucky (0-2) also made a quarterback change, but that was because starter Rodney Tisdale Jr. got banged up early after an 8-of-14, 31-yard one-interception passing start to the game.

Back-up Brock Glenn came into the action in the second quarter and produced a score, taking a QB draw up the middle for the Hilltoppers’ only points of the first half.

Glenn scored on a similar play in the fourth quarter, running the ball up the middle for a 10-yard touchdown with 5:10 left and then gave his program more momentum moving forward with a 7-yard touchdown pass to tight end Coleson Arends with 1:17 left on the clock.

At the very least, Western Kentucky can stake a claim to outscoring Georgia 14-7 in the fourth quarter of a game at storied Sanford Stadium.

“A lot of things we have to get better at if we’re going to be a good football team,” said Helton, whose Hilltoppers lost their season-opening game at Nevada, 49-14. “But one part of football is you’ve got to keep straining, you’ve got to keep competing.

“I felt like they did that. Now we’ve got to go back to the drawing board, fix your problems, find answers and find the right people.”

There’s not much time for Helton to do that, as his Hilltoppers travel to play at No. 5 Indiana (2-0) at 4 p.m. next Saturday.

The defending national champion Hoosiers beat Howard 55-0 on Saturday.

Helton, before parting the stadium, said one bright spot was that many of the players on his Western Kentucky who played high school football in Georgia — 20 are rostered — were able to compete in front of friends and family members.

Jonathan Stafford Jr. who attended Grayson High School, was the Hilltoppers leading receiver with three catches for 17 yards and had a punt return for 15 yards.

“Ww’ve got a great history of recruiting a lot of good players from the state of Georgia and we’ll continue to do that,” Helton said. “A lot of our players’ families were here today and a lot young men got to compete today, which was good, so they got some good experience today.”