Contininuty on Georgia’s coaching staff is important, as evidenced by the latest round of contract extensions and raises handed out.

According to Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald, defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann, tight ends coach Todd Hartley and defensive line coach Tray Scott all received contract extensions that run through June 30, 2027.

Schumann, Scott and Hartley or Smart’s longest-tenured assistant coaches, with Schumann being the only on-field assistant to serve on every Kirby Smart coaching staff.

Schumann will make $2.003 million as Georgia’s defensive coordinator, while Scott will make $1.205 million. As a part of his contract extension, Hartley will see his salary rise from $878,000 this year to $900,000 a year on July 1, 2025. Hartley is set to see his salary jump to $925,000 on July 1, 2026.

Offensive line coach Stacy Searels and Chidera Uzo-Diribe agreed to contract extensions as well, with their deals running through June 30, 2026. Searles’ salary will go from $778,000 to $800,000 for next season, while Uzo-Diriibe will make $628,000.

Wide receivers coach James Coley signed a two-year deal this past offseason after coming over from South Carolina. The second year of said contract will see Coley make $850,000, as he makes $650,000 this offseason.

Running backs coach Josh Crawford will make $450,000, defensive backs coach Donte Williams will make $825,000 this year and co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Travaris Robinson will make $1.3 million this offseason. Williams and Robinson’s contracts run through 2027, while Crawford’s expires after 2026.

Georgia had to replace four assistant coaches this past offseason, with Crawford, Coley, Williams and Robinson all coming on to Smart’s staff. Smart will make $13 million this year as the program’s head coach, with his contract running through the 2033 season. He is the highest-paid coach in college football.

Since Smart was hired as Georgia’s head coach prior to the 2016 season, Georgia is 96-16. The Bulldogs have won two national championships and are the No. 1 team in the country. Georgia travels to Kentucky this weekend, with the game set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on ABC.