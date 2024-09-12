Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2284 (Sept 12, 2024) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will take a look at the UGA Kentucky matchup and what’s not being said ahead of this game. We will also hear from former Dawg Davin Bellamy who shares a story about facing a former teammate and the motivation that it gave UGA ahead of that matchup back in 2017. Later in the show Terrence Edwards stops by to break down the play of the UGA wide receivers and the big game that Arian Smith had against Tennessee Tech. Finally, Brandon will take a look at which teams the national media is playing up ahead of this weekend’s slate of games.

Georgia football podcast: Former UGA star explains how transfer players can provide motivation vs. Kentucky

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at how UGA has sought motivation in the past from transfer players ahead of big games in the past and a discussion about why Kentucky seems intent on avoiding that so-called “bulletin board material” this year.

15-minute mark: I discuss some comments from Mark Stoops about UGA and Texas both making cases to be the No. 1 team in the country.

20-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a look at a couple of ranked teams who could make some noise this weekend.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.