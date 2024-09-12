ATHENS — In Week 1, it was Georgia who picked up a marquee non-conference victory over the Clemson Tigers that impressed many in the college football world.

Last week, Texas may have one-uped Georgia by going on the road and handily beating Michigan.

While Georgia is still the No. 1 team in the AP and Coaches Poll, more than a few national media types were willing to say that the Longhorns could very well be on Georgia’s level.

“Georgia’s depth is undeniable, but I might go with Texas after what happened at the Big House,” ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg said. “The Longhorns beat Michigan with speed, power and scheme. The offensive line stood out.”

ESPN’s Heather Dinich still sided with Georgia as the top team in the country, in part because of Georgia’s championship depth. But the game against the Longhorns on Oct. 19 has undoubtedly gotten bigger with the early season wins by Georgia and Texas.

One separator between Georgia and Texas could be the running back position. The Longhorns saw two of their top running backs suffer season-ending injuries, while Georgia got back Trevor Etienne against Tennessee Tech.

But it’s freshman running back Nate Frazier who has caught the eye of the national media.

“Frazier made the most of his opportunities in his college debut against Clemson, rushing for 83 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries in the Bulldogs’ 34-3 blowout win,” ESPN’s Max Olson wrote. “The No. 3-ranked running back recruit and No. 62 overall recruit in the 2024 ESPN 300 has impressed Georgia coaches since he arrived from California powerhouse Mater Dei and should continue to have a key role in their rushing attack alongside Florida transfer Trevor Etienne.”

Frazier briefly left the Tennessee Tech game but head coach Kirby Smart indicated that Frazier will be good to go for this week’s game against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Georgia will be going on the road for the first time this weekend when it visits the Wildcats. And given how Georgia’s defense has played in 2024 — coupled with Kentucky’s offensive struggles — it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a low-scoring affair.

The Bulldogs haven’t topped 20 points in Lexington, Ky., since the 2018 season.

“I have concerns about Kentucky turnovers leading to easy Georgia points that could hurt us, but hopefully, that possibility is offset by the chances of Kentucky’s offense scoring points of its own,” CBSSports’ Tom Fornelli wrote. “The ‘Dawgs have a bye next week and then play Alabama on the road, so their second-half priority will probably be getting out of the game healthy.”

Saturday’s game will pit former Bulldog Brock Vandagriff against Carson Beck in a primetime setting. The game is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on ABC.