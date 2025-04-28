Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. host Brandon Adams reveals an interesting comp for Gunner Stockton. Plus, a look at the four players UGA added from the transfer portal. Later, a full recap of the NFL draft.

The NFL draft reveals blueprint for Gunner Stockton’s success

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I talk about what the NFL draft revealed about Gunner Stockton’s chances for success this season.

15-minute mark: I discuss the four transfers UGA has added from the spring portal.

20-minute mark: I celebrate the Atlanta Falcons finally drafting a Georgia player in the first round.

25-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including an explanation of why the league might have a branding issue.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.