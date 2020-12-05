When Georgia and South Carolina meet up in 2021, Georgia coach Kirby Smart will get to match up against one of his former assistants, as South Carolina is reportedly expected to hire Shane Beamer to be the team’s next head coach. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic was the first to report the news.

Beamer has been at Oklahoma for the past three seasons, working as the tight ends coach and associate head coach Beamer was reportedly not on the sidelines for Oklahoma’s game against Baylor on Saturday. Smart hired Beamer to be a part of his initial staff in Athens, where Beamer coached tight ends and special teams for two seasons.

Beamer is the son of legendary Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer. In addition to working with Smart and Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley, Shane Beamer also served as an assistant at South Carolina from 2007-10 when Steve Spurrier was the head coach at the program.

South Carolina also reportedly interviewed Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield and Louisana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier for the opening. Shortly before the Beamer news was reported, Napier announced that he would remain the head coach at Lousiana.

South Carolina finished its season on Saturday with a 41-18 loss to Kentucky. The Gamecocks went 2-8 this season, including a 45-16 loss to Georgia. South Carolina parted ways with Will Muschamp on Nov. 28. Former Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo served as the interim coach for Gamecocks, who went 0-3 with him in charge.

Part of the reason South Carolina wanted to move quickly was due in part to the start of the Early Signing Period, which starts on Dec. 16.

Perhaps the most important order of business will be what happens with 5-star 2022 quarterback commit Gunner Stockton. He committed to Muschamp and the South Carolina program in August, with Georgia being the runner-up. Stockton is still publicly committed to the Gamecocks.

Georgia did not get a chance to play this weekend following the big win over South Carolina, as the Bulldogs’ game against Vanderbilt was moved to Dec. 19. South Carolina was one of two SEC head coach openings, with the other being Vanderbilt after the Commorodes parted ways with Derek Mason last Sunday.

The Bulldogs will play Missouri next Saturday. A game time for the contest has not yet been announced.

