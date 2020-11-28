For the first half against South Carolina, the Georgia offense sure looked like a lot of fun. Thanks to the offense, Georgia holds a 28-10 lead over the Gamecocks.

The Bulldogs scored on their first three possessions in the first half to race out to a 21-0 lead. The first drive was capped by a Tre’ McKitty touchdown catch while the next two were rushing touchdowns by James Cook and Zamir White.

A week after rushing for just eight yards against Mississippi State, the Bulldogs ran for 208 yards in the opening half. Cook led the way with 98 yards, already the most in his career. He added a second touchdown for Georgia’s fourth of the first half.

Quarterback JT Daniels meanwhile had another efficient effort for the Bulldogs, as he threw for 87 yards and a touchdown. Daniels’ final pass of the half was intercepted.

The 28 points are the most Georgia has scored in a first half this season. Georgia scored on four of its six drives in the first half on Saturday.

James Cook is healthy and looking like the guy we had hoped he’d be. Really happy for him after waiting his turn and fighting throigh@some nagging injuries — Graham Coffey (@DawgOutWest) November 29, 2020

James Cook is BACK… everyone is BACK — UGA Recruiting (@UGARecruiting20) November 29, 2020

Again, I really like Coach Monken! He be dialing it up lowkey high key! What y’all think? — Tavarres King (@Tkunodos) November 29, 2020

James Cook playing this well after Thanksgiving, the biggest cooking holiday of the year? Can't be a coincidence. Two rushing TDs for Cook tonight. Untouched on a 29-yard run for the second. — Connor Riley (@Kconnorriley) November 29, 2020

This offense just keeps MOVING. Loving every bit of it. 14-0 Dawgs. pic.twitter.com/FD5zgvTDUr — Barstool UGA (@ugabarstool) November 29, 2020

Finally getting Tre involved I love it https://t.co/EkghkBT891 — LongLiveFred👼🏿🏀 (@Trigger_Trey7) November 29, 2020

Finally James cook being using properly pic.twitter.com/WL6dtUaCxb — LongLiveFred👼🏿🏀 (@Trigger_Trey7) November 29, 2020

This is the MAN who sprung James Cook on that long run 👀 #bigcountry pic.twitter.com/DUikYqoJIF — 960 The Ref (@960theref) November 29, 2020

Many on social media also weighed in on the performance of South Carolina interim head coach Mike Bobo. He was a long-time offensive coordinator at Georgia in addition to playing quarterback for the team.

After being held scoreless in the first quarter, Bobo’s team scored 10 points in the second quarter while being led by freshman quarterback Luke Doty in his first career start.

Bobo triggers me — Abby Jessen (@abbyjessen) November 29, 2020

Bobo calling for a run play at the goal line in Columbia 6 years late, but it's cool. — Logan Booker (@LoganMBooker) November 29, 2020

Mike Bobo is on one right now haha. He's dialing it up man. — Brooks Austin (@BrooksAustinSI) November 29, 2020

Kirby Smart and Mike Bobo Caption? (photo by @bkgantt) pic.twitter.com/ElVhtmHQOB — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) November 29, 2020

The other big story from the first half was the future surrounding Georgia quarterback D’Wan Mathis. The Georgia quarterback did not travel with the team to South Carolina and according to a report from 247Sports’ Jake Rowe, Mathis is expected to enter the transfer portal.

Mathis started the season-opener for Georgia against Arkansas and came on in relief for Stetson Bennett in the Florida loss. Following the strong start by Daniels, this is not a surprise.

D’Wan Mathis: a former Ohio State commit who flipped to #UGA after Justin Fields transferred.

Cyst on the brain puts future in jeopardy.

Battles back to win the start for the Dawgs in 2020.

I’ll be wishing him the best of luck at whatever the next stop is. pic.twitter.com/LXhLUQrqLG — Jake Reuse (@ReuseRecruiting) November 28, 2020

People calling Dwan weak are truly sick🤡! Kick rocks! — 🔑LEE Ring🐶 (@HBTFD1) November 28, 2020

D'Wan Mathis is one of the strongest kids to ever come through Athens. https://t.co/Ptan9gpVF4 — Eric Taylor (@EricTaylorFS) November 28, 2020

Oh man, just saw the D'Wan Mathis news. I think he has lots of upside and could find a home at a good program. I just don't think he's ready to be a Power 5 QB yet, at least not in the SEC. Still, he's got an incredible story. Hope he finds success elsewhere. He easy to root for. — Justin Hubbard (@JHubb93) November 29, 2020

The second half of the game can be seen on the SEC Network.

