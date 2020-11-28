Would you like to receive DawgNation news alerts? Excellent! News alerts will be displayed in your browser.
James Cook ran for 98 yards and 2 touchdowns in the first half against South Carolina.

Social media reacts to strong first half from James Cook, Georgia offense against South Carolina

Connor Riley
For the first half against South Carolina, the Georgia offense sure looked like a lot of fun. Thanks to the offense, Georgia holds a 28-10 lead over the Gamecocks.

The Bulldogs scored on their first three possessions in the first half to race out to a 21-0 lead. The first drive was capped by a Tre’ McKitty touchdown catch while the next two were rushing touchdowns by James Cook and Zamir White.

A week after rushing for just eight yards against Mississippi State, the Bulldogs ran for 208 yards in the opening half. Cook led the way with 98 yards, already the most in his career. He added a second touchdown for Georgia’s fourth of the first half.

Quarterback JT Daniels meanwhile had another efficient effort for the Bulldogs, as he threw for 87 yards and a touchdown. Daniels’ final pass of the half was intercepted.

The 28 points are the most Georgia has scored in a first half this season. Georgia scored on four of its six drives in the first half on Saturday.

Many on social media also weighed in on the performance of South Carolina interim head coach Mike Bobo. He was a long-time offensive coordinator at Georgia in addition to playing quarterback for the team.

After being held scoreless in the first quarter, Bobo’s team scored 10 points in the second quarter while being led by freshman quarterback Luke Doty in his first career start.

The other big story from the first half was the future surrounding Georgia quarterback D’Wan Mathis. The Georgia quarterback did not travel with the team to South Carolina and according to a report from 247Sports’ Jake Rowe, Mathis is expected to enter the transfer portal.

Mathis started the season-opener for Georgia against Arkansas and came on in relief for Stetson Bennett in the Florida loss. Following the strong start by Daniels, this is not a surprise.

The second half of the game can be seen on the SEC Network.

