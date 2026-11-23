ATHENS — Georgia is in the market for a new defensive coordinator, as Glenn Schumann has taken the Florida State head coaching job.

Schumann has served as the defensive coordinator and primary defensive play caller since the 2022 season. He’s been Georgia’s inside linebackers coach since 2016, as Schumann was the last hire from Smart’s original staff.

Schumann is expected to remain on staff through the end of Georgia’s postseason run, as has been the case throughout Smart’s tenure when an assistant takes a head coaching job. Smart himself did so with Alabama in 2015, while Dan Lanning did the same in 2021. Both those seasons ended in national championship wins for the departing coach.

“Schumann has done a fabulous job here, and if anything comes to his success, he has earned every bit of it,” Smart said on Monday. “The University of Georgia’s focus is focused on Georgia Tech.”

As for who steps in for Schumann, Georgia should have plenty of interesting options to pick from. Each of the three defensive coordinators Smart has hired has gone on to land Power 4 head coaching jobs.

Below are some early names to monitor as possible replacements. However, last hiring cycle showed that Smart won’t always hunt the big name, as he hired Larry Knight to be the team’s outside linebackers coach and Phil Rauscher to take over the offensive line.

Travaris Robinson — Georgia co-defensive coordinator, safeties coach

If there’s an in-house candidate for the job, Robinson is the strongest for Georgia. He’s been the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach for each of the previous three seasons at Georgia after coming on staff ahead of the 2024 season.

Robinson has prior experience as a defensive coordinator, as he held the title for South Carolina from 2016 through 2020 when he worked with Will Muschamp.

If Georgia wants to bet on continuity, like it did when it promoted Schumann after Lanning left, Robinson would be the hire.

“He brings a lot of confidence, a lot of good energy, a lot of experience,” Smart said of Robinson prior to Georgia’s game against South Carolina. “You know, he’s coached, I don’t know, three, four, maybe five places in our league, I think. I mean, he played in one. I know three, four of them. So he understands our conference. I think that’s important in recruiting. He understands the footprint. He’s developed some really good defensive backs. The places he’s been we have before he got here, but he brought an experience of guys he coached that has been all over the National Football League. So his reputation kind of speaks for itself. And he’s a team guy. He doesn’t really care who gets the credit. He’s worried about doing his job and doing his job with the best of ability every day.”

Dave Aranda — Former Baylor head coach

If there’s an outside name that fits what Georgia is looking for, Aranda is certainly an enticing candidate.

He’s worked in the SEC before, most famously when he was the defensive coordinator of LSU’s 2019 championship team. Smart has always had a ton of respect for Aranda, especially as a tactician.

What’s more, he specializes in coaching linebackers, a vacancy Georgia also has to fill.

Aranda could be a candidate to monitor for the LSU defensive coordinator job in the event that Lane Kiffin makes a change there.

Will Muschamp — Texas defensive coordinator

The other outside name to know is Muschamp, who worked with Schumann as the co-defensive coordinator during the 2022 and 2023 season.

Muschamp worked in an off-field capacity at Georgia during the 2024 and 2025 seasons. The biggest hindrance to hiring Muschamp is the fact that he is currently making $3 million to be the defensive coordinator at Texas. That is more than what Georgia was paying Schumann.

Georgia could always call on Muschamp to see if he wanted to return to Athens, but all accounts indicate he and his family are happy in Austin, Texas at the moment.

Andrew Thacker — Georgia stars coach

Like Robinson, Thacker is an in-house name to know. He’s been on Georgia’s defensive staff for the previous two seasons. He was previously the defensive coordinator at Georgia Tech.

Thacker does have experience coaching linebackers, as he did so at Temple when he worked with Geoff Collins. Admittedly, it would be a surprise to see him get the defensive coordinator job over Robinson. But perhaps Georgia slides Thacker to Schumann’s linebacker role and Robinson takes the stars and defensive coordinator responsibilities.

“He brings juice,” linebacker Justin Williams said. “You don’t think he’s that rah-rah, but he got that rah-rah in him. So I love having Coach Thacker as a coach. He’s great.”

Bryson Allen-Williams — Georgia quality control assistant

The former South Carolina linebacker, who is a Georgia native after playing at Cedar Grove High School, has been an analyst for the previous two seasons.

Schumann’s first on-field coaching job was as the inside linebackers coach at Georgia when he was just 25 years old. Perhaps Smart goes a similar route in naming a replacement for that role, with Robinson or someone else taking the defensive coordinator position.

“I go to him every day,” Williams said. “We’re watching the film together. He’s always teaching me some things I can improve my game on. I love having Coach BAW as a coach. He’s amazing, and he makes the days easier.”

Travis Williams — Texas A&M associate head coach of the defense/linebackers coach

If Georgia wanted to go outside its current staff, Williams is an interesting name. He has defensive coordinator experience, as he held that role at Arkansas from 2023 through 2025. He worked with Sam Pittman, who was a former offensive line coach at Georgia under Smart.

Texas A&M’s season has not gone well and perhaps Williams will look to join a more stable program. Texas A&M has also had a lot of success recruiting the state of Georgia in recent cycles.

Christian Robinson — Alabama outside linebackers coach

Robinson played linebacker at Georgia under Mark Richt. Perhaps he could develop the next wave for Georgia.

Robinson has been at Alabama for the past three seasons working under Kalen DeBoer.

He was viewed as a potential candidate for the Georgia outside linebacker coach job last season, which ultimately went to Knight.