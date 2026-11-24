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1 hour ago
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
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1 hour ago
Here’s who Georgia could hire to replace Glenn Schumann as defensive …
ATHENS — Georgia is in the market for a new defensive coordinator, as Glenn Schumann has taken the Florida State head coaching job.
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1 hour ago
LSU’s future in doubt, SEC to vote on possible league termination of Tigers
The Southeastern Conference announced on Monday night that its presidents and chancellors will meet on Thursday to deliberate Louisiana State University’s ongoing membership …
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2 hours ago
Glenn Schumann makes official statement on taking Florida State job
Glenn Schumann time at Georgia is coming to a close, as he accepted a deal to become the next head coach at Florida State.
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3 hours ago
Glenn Schumann lands Florida State head coaching job, to stay on through …
The time has come for longtime Georgia assistant Glenn Schumann to finally run his own program.
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2 hours ago
Kirby Smart speaks out on lack of night games for Georgia football
ATHENS — Despite being one of the top teams in the country, Georgia did not have a single night game this season.
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