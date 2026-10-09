Gunner Stockton couldn’t have played much better the first five games of the season, but ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith still takes Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell over him.

“I’m definitely higher on Keelon Russell,” Smith said on ESPN’s First Take show. “Gunner Stockton is efficient, he’s good, but he ain’t Russell.

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“In the end this year, they (Alabama) are loaded, obviously they’ve got some horses that can put up points in bunches, explosive plays are the norm for Alabama, Keelon Russell is that dude … “

Former Pitt team captain and six-year NFL safety Louis Riddick countered Smith by saying he trusted Stockton more than Russell.

“Keelon Russell is the truth, (offensive coordinator) Ryan Grubb has got that offense humming,” Riddick said. “They have finally assembled a team at Alabama, that for the fist time — if you listen to Kalen DeBoer — is built in the image of how they envisioned it.”

All that said, Riddick is broadcasted games for both teams, and he has his convictions in Stockton and Georgia in the 7:30 p.m. game Saturday in Tuscaloosa.

“Who do I trust? I trust the Georgia program, I trust Gunner Stockton, I trust Kirby Smart,” Riddick said. “…. they played those Oklahoma Sooners and absolutely dismantled them in every way possible.

“Gunner Stockton has one of the biggest, most physical offensive lines in college football in front of him and absolute studs at running back that take the life out of you.

“As this passing game continues to evolve, Gunner Stockton is a damn good passer now, defensively they hunt, they just hunt and hunt. Kirby Smart if, you sit and talk to this dude, he’s the standard in college football.”

Gerald McCoy, a former Oklahoma All-American and six-time NFL Pro Bowl selection, said he prefers Russell to Stockton, too.

“There’s a difference between being mobile and being able to run, (and) Keelon Russell hasn’t even unlocked what he can be with his legs,” McCoy said.

“… if the game is on the line (Russell) is a dual threat. We’re not worried about Gunner Stockton beating us with his feet.”

McCoy explained how Georgia would work to keep Russell in the pocket to avoid his play-making abilities.

“When you have a person able to run, we try to build a wall around them to keep them in the pocket,” McCoy said, explaining what Georgia defenders refer to as a ‘trap,’ “because if you allow them to get out of the pocket, you have (defensive backs) in coverage (with their backs turned to the ball).

“If the game is on the line and DBs are in coverage, he can make plays.”

Russell has 37 rush attempts for 184 yards including a 57-yard run, in addition to four touchdown runs on the 322 offensive snaps he has taken.

Stockton, by comparison, has 20 rush attempts for 122 yards and no touchdown rushes this season on 217 offensive snaps this season.

Russell is averaging 283 yards per game passing to Stockton’s 210, and Russell has thrown for 11 touchdowns with two interceptions while Stockton has 13 touchdown passes and one interception.