Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett gets past Florida, will be key against Tennessee

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Stetson Bennett has played football long enough to know how to take the good with the bad. “Things happen,” Bennett said, shaking off a question about his performance in Georgia’s 42-20 win over Florida on Saturday.

“Bad things happen, good things happen, we’ve got mature guys.” RELATED: Stetson Bennett gets first appointment as team captain, checks off another box The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs showed their composure and resiliency in beating the Gators, but it’s not a stretch to suggest Bennett will need to play better for Georgia to beat No. 2 Tennessee. Bennett was 19-of-38 passing for 316 yards and 2 touchdowns against a Florida team that ranks 117th in the nation in total defense and 87th in pass efficiency defense. The Vols, by comparison, are 40th in pass efficiency defense and 82nd in total defense. Coach Kirby Smart explained that other than a few miscues, Bennett played well against Florida.

“Stetson’s playing good, he had some moments tonight, but he also did some really, really good things in that game that maybe the normal eye doesn’t see,” Smart said. “And if we could take away the couple decisions, he played really well, and it allows us to score because we’re probably not what we were defensively last year.” Bennett had another potential interception dropped by a Florida defender, but Georgia receivers also dropped a couple of well-thrown passes. RELATED: The true, raw story of Stetson Bennett’s incredible journey at Georgia “I tell them I make plays you make plays, I make mistakes, you make mistakes,” Bennett said. “That’s football. “The team isn’t judged by shoulda, coulda, woulda, we’re judged by what we do, so let’s go do something.”

It’s a safe bet Georgia will be judged by what it does against Tennessee on Saturday, and it will be up to Bennett to make sure the offense scores enough points in what could be a higher scoring affair.

