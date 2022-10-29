Stetson Bennett checks another box, first appointment as game captain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Stetson Bennett checked another box off in his storybook career, being named a game captain for the first time as Georgia gets ready to play Florida. Bennett, who celebrated his 25th birthday on Friday, was not among the 18 different players that were game captains during Georgia’s championship season.

The sixth-year quarterback shrugged off the notion he was putting any extra thought into this being his final Georgia-Florida game earlier this week. “No, I really haven’t, I probably won’t, " Bennett said, “but maybe.” Coach Kirby Smart is looking for any and all edges in the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs’ 3:30 p.m. game against rival Florida at TIAA Bank Field on Saturday. Edge rusher Nolan Smith, tailback Kenny McIntosh and middle linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson are the other Georgia team captains. ESPN GameDay showed footage of Smart addressing his team earlier this week, providing some insight into the Bulldogs’ mindset. The spread says this is expected to be a 23-point game, but Smart’s sense of urgency is evidence he’s taking nothing for granted.

“There’s four things we talk about here,” Smart said “Composure, toughness, resiliency, and connection. This trip ‘s really about connection. “We still ain’t played our best game. Anybody think we’ve played our best game? Our best game is where? Ahead of us.” Georgia will play host to No. 3 Tennessee at 3:30 p.m. next Saturday in another CBS prime time matchup. For the fans longing for a night game, it’s worth noting Smart said 3:30 p.m. starts work best on key recruiting weekends, and the CBS audience will put the program in front of more viewers than any television window.

