Coming up aces: Stetson Bennett’s new card deals among his many lucrative NIL contracts

ATHENS — Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is coming up aces in the NIL Game after signing card deals with Super Glow, Topps and The Players Trunk. Bennett, who turns 25 in October, has several NIL deals in place that are believed to be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, per an industry insider.

RELATED: Topps announces card agreements for football and basketball In addition to card deals, the ESM agency has secured significant deals for Bennett with Georgia Power, Onward Reserve, Sports Collectibles and Hillpointe. ESM also represents All-American tight end Brock Bowers, in addition to NFL stars D’Andre Swift, Nick Chubb, Jonathan Taylor, Jalen Hurts and Mac Jones. Bowers, ESM announced, has also signed a card deal with Topps. RELATED: Georgia lands 5 on Athlon preseason All-SEC team Bowers is considered the most valuable of the current UGA players in NIL terms at $895,000, 15th among players and recruits in the “On3 NIL 100″ rankings.

“Brock and Stetson are football players first and foremost while handling NIL responsibly by focusing on philanthropic and teammate inclusive deliverables.”

UGA News