Stetson Bennett appears primed to deliver at the NFL level in tonight’s preseason game between the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys.

Los Angeles coach Sean McVay said that Bennett, in the third year of his four-year rookie contract, is making notable progress.

“I just want to see him continue to do what he’s done, keep taking steps in the right direction,” McVay said at a press conference this week. “I think most importantly, I’ve seen the guy that’s enjoying it, totally immersed and present out on the field, being able to move from one snap to the next.

“I think you’re looking for good operation in and out of the huddle, good command, good ability to read with his feet and be able to distribute the ball where it goes.”

Bennett’s preseason opportunity comes with 17th-year veteran and Rams’ starter Matthew Stafford dealing with a back injury, and McVay’s strategy to hold out starters and proven veterans like second-team veteran back-up quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

It’s a golden opportunity for the 27-year-old Bennett, who was selected with the 128th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Bennett has yet to see NFL regular season action, but he played the vast majority of the preseason last year for the Rams, including a 13-12 win over Dallas last season.

Bennett passed for 224 yards and a touchdown in that win, but he also threw four interceptions.

McVay indicated Bennett’s decision-making and comfort running an NFL offense has improved with the former Georgia quarterback’s enhanced commitment.

That said, Bennett still offers the sort of scrambling and playmaking ability that helped him lead Georgia to back-to-back CFP Championships with Offensive MVP performances in wins over Alabama (33-18) and TCU (65-7) to cap the 2021 and 2022 College Football Playoffs.

“Part of the thing that makes his game fun is when things go off-schedule,” McVay said. “He can do some pretty creative stuff just by being the natural and instinctive athlete that he is.

“More than anything, the good operation and really just enjoy the opportunity to go compete and show the work that he’s put in.”

Bennett’s previous preseason statistics — 41-of-69 passing for 437 yards with two touchdowns and fiver interception last year — had left some to question his NFL future.

But Bennett, perhaps sensing time running out on his golden opportunity, showed up looking more muscular and defined this offseason, impressing his coaches as well as the onlookers.