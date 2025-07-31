Stetson Bennett is back to making the right kind of football headlines in Los Angeles, and not a minute too soon.

Bennett, in the third-year of his rookie four-year deal, has a golden opportunity to prove himself worthy of a back-up quarterback job in the NFL this fall camp with the Rams.

Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford is currently sidelined with back soreness and is considered week-to-week, which elevates Jimmy Garoppolo to the first-team granting Bennett ivaluable second-team reps entering the preseason.

GRIFFITH COLUMN: Too soon for Rams to give up on Stetson Bennett

Bennett, who was on the Rams’ practice squad last season, is sounding very much like a player on the verge of making the active roster in 2025 and perhaps even getting what would be the first regular-season action of his NFL career.

“He’s grown up so much, (and) he’s in such a good spot mentally,” Rams offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur said at training camp, per TheRamsWire.

“He’s had great command of the huddle compared to what it used to be, but what I think is even better is when that ball snaps, he’s just playing so fast.”

Georgia football fans remember — as do former and current SEC defensive coordinators — how Bennett stressed defenses with quick throws and escapability out of the pocket that allowed him to extend plays.

“He has a knack, you can see it from his college film, and it’s coming through here in year three,” LaFleur said. “He has a knack of space and feeling space, when to speed up his drops and when to tempo it down.”

Bennett had said that he felt his development at the NFL was a matter of him learning the new offense and adjusting to the speed of play, and it seems his offensive coordinator agrees.

Indeed, Bennett has always been known as a player who shines brighter in the game day moments than on practice fields.

“What’s been most impressive, particularly the first few days when he was going against the one defense a lot, that pocket is collapsed and he just knows where his outlets are,” LaFleur said. “

Hey, don’t make a bad play worse. He’s done a great job of that. He continues to stack days. He’s going to get a lot of ops in the preseason, which will be great for him.”

Bennett is expected to start and play the majority of snaps for the Rams in their NFL preseason opening game at 7 p.m. on Aug. 9 against the Dallas Cowboys.

It sounds like a sure bet Bennett will improve on his NFL preseason numbers of the past, which include three touchdowns with eight interceptions.

Bennett, just as he did at Georgia, might be ready to emerge in his third year in an offensive system.