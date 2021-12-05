(1) Georgia
24
Final
41
(4) Alabama
  • (2) Michigan
    42
    Final
    (15) Iowa
    3
    USC
    14
    Final
    California
    24
  • Western Kentucky
    41
    Final
    UTSA
    49
    (10) Oregon
    10
    Final
    (14) Utah
    38
    (9) Baylor
    21
    Final
    (5) Oklahoma State
    16
    Kent State
    23
    Final
    Northern Illinois
    41
  • Utah State
    46
    Final
    (19) San Diego State
    13
    Appalachian State
    16
    Final
    (20) Louisiana-Lafayette
    24
    (16) Houston
    20
    Final
    (3) Cincinnati
    35
    (17) Pittsburgh
    45
    Final
    (18) Wake Forest
    21
Former UGA star offers insight on QB situation for playoffs

For the second year in a row, Stetson Bennett had a rough outing in a loss to Alabama
Posted

UGA had a bad all-around performance against Alabama, particularly with coaching and the defense.

The shaky play of quarterback Stetson Bennett also contributed to the loss, as Bennett threw two costly interceptions, including one that returned for a touchdown to seal the loss. He also had another pick-6 dropped by Alabama on Georgia’s opening drive of the game, and another interception dropped by the Crimson Tide in the game’s final minutes.

