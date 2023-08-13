Just little things, expecting that and being ready for that. I thought we got a few good in the flats there. Sometimes they are going to try to take that away with me and sometimes it will be there, but when it’s not you have to be ready to adjust and hit those flats. On the first one I almost threw a pick on I just didn’t throw the flat route when you should just throw the flat route.”

Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett had his ups and down in his opening game with the Rams. (AP Photo /Dawgnation)

Q: How would you describe your first NFL game, from where you’ve been to real game action.

“It was cool, it was fun, it was fun to finally get out there and honestly get hit. I’m not going to win many of those, but it’s good to feel like a football player again. It’s fun to get out there and compete. Didn’t happen the way we wanted. I wish we would have scored on that drive when we were down 10 and we started inside our own 10 and we went three-and-out. I wish we would have got that one and maybe it’s a different game. You live and you learn, I thought we executed pretty well in some situations and I thought we didn’t in some.

Q: Sean has said he has thrown a lot at you in a short period, what is your comfort level?

“I’m comfortable with what I’m comfortable with, I guess. Mike was calling them tonight and he did a really good job getting me through the play calls. I thought the communication and tempo getting in and out of the huddle was better than in practice. Maybe there’s more urgency when there’s fans in the seats and maybe we don’t need that, because maybe we should practice like that all the time. But I thought it was really good, I thought everything went smooth.