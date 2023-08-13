clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith
Stetson Bennett had his ups and downs on the field in his NFL preseason debut, but the former Georgia star was in midseason form in front of the cameras.

Bennett appeared confident and relaxed in the Los Angeles Rams’ postgame interview, answering questions in a forward and sometimes self-deprecating manner after a preseason loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in SoFi Stadium.

Perhaps no collegiate quarterback faced more scrutiny than Bennett these past few years as his Cinderella Story played out with him helping to lead Georgia to back-to-back CFP Championships.

Here’s a transcript of Bennett’s comments (questions abridged):

Q: It looked like you started to settle in as the game progressed, what was it like for you?

“It’s the first NFL game you’re playing in, and you’re going to come in and be a little nervous and try to make a play when sometimes plays aren’t there. But then as it started to groove, we started calling plays and you start to settle in once you get hit first, honestly. It’s just like everything else. It’s just like everything else?

Q: How would you assess your performance?

“I thought it was alright. I thought there some bone-headed plays that I made, and I thought there were some good plays that I made. I felt we bounced back a few times from some lost yardage plays. I thought we did pretty good on third downs, didn’t turn the ball over even though I tried to a few times so gotta clean that up a little bit. But I thought it was alright. It’s hard to say without watching the tape.”

Q: How do you deal with the two near-interceptions in the first three passes, what was going through your head?

“I just don’t think about it. I just (think) thank you for not catching that, and we’re on to the next one now.”

Q: Can you talk about the offensive line giving you time to throw the football?

“Yeah, I remember, especially on the touchdown pass, it was like it opened up and I could see Puka real good.

I thought I had time all night. Most of the time I got in trouble was on play fakes. They had wide D-ends and they were coming up and not really respecting the run, which, we gashed them a few times there. Overall I thought we played really well up front.”

Q: What’s it like problem-solving at this level with coaches?

“I’ll leave that to them. Maybe a little better sell (play fake) maybe a little more depth coming out of it, I remember one time on one of the sacks right before we hit the slant to Tyler. I thought I got around him and I kind of let up and I forgot he could still chase me after I got around him and he grabbed me.

Just little things, expecting that and being ready for that. I thought we got a few good in the flats there. Sometimes they are going to try to take that away with me and sometimes it will be there, but when it’s not you have to be ready to adjust and hit those flats. On the first one I almost threw a pick on I just didn’t throw the flat route when you should just throw the flat route.”

Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett had his ups and down in his opening game with the Rams. (AP Photo/Dawgnation)

Q: How would you describe your first NFL game, from where you’ve been to real game action.

“It was cool, it was fun, it was fun to finally get out there and honestly get hit. I’m not going to win many of those, but it’s good to feel like a football player again. It’s fun to get out there and compete. Didn’t happen the way we wanted. I wish we would have scored on that drive when we were down 10 and we started inside our own 10 and we went three-and-out. I wish we would have got that one and maybe it’s a different game. You live and you learn, I thought we executed pretty well in some situations and I thought we didn’t in some.

Q: Sean has said he has thrown a lot at you in a short period, what is your comfort level?

“I’m comfortable with what I’m comfortable with, I guess. Mike was calling them tonight and he did a really good job getting me through the play calls. I thought the communication and tempo getting in and out of the huddle was better than in practice. Maybe there’s more urgency when there’s fans in the seats and maybe we don’t need that, because maybe we should practice like that all the time. But I thought it was really good, I thought everything went smooth.

I got more comfortable as the game went on. You start to play football, and they started bringing a bit more stuff than I thought maybe I thought they would after we were throwing it a little better than maybe they thought we would.

I thought O-line and backs picked it up well and there’s some things to fix, but there’s some things we can be proud of, too.

Q: Sean said you gave him the money sign?

“Don’t start that (laughing). No, I didn’t. I might have just pointed. I did not give him the money sign.”

