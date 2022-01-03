Georgia stock report: Bulldogs soaring into CFP Championship Game week after 34-11 Orange Bowl win over Michigan
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Georgia football regained its confidence and swagger with its 34-11 win over Michigan in the Orange Bowl College Football Playoff Semifinal last Friday night.
The Bulldogs have earned a place in the CFP Championship Game at 8 p.m. next Monday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in a matchup of the SEC title tilt, a game won by Alabama 41-24.
Coach Kirby Smart and his staff clearly out-prepared the Wolverines’ staff, seemingly a step ahead of each turn, and the players executed the game plan.
Here’s a closer look at some of the performances by the Georgia players:
STOCK SOARING
James Cook: Cook has emerged as the most productive and most consistent tailback in a crowded Georgia running backs room. Cook’s 53-yard reception was one of the most important plays of the game, stretching out an overwhelmed Michigan defense. Cook also had a 39-yard TD catch and 32 yards rushing.
Brock Bowers: The freshman tight end was critical on the opening drive, making three of his six catches for 51 of his 68 yards in the game on that first series, including a 9-yard TD reception.
Derion Kendrick: Kendrick’s two interceptions were big and his fourth-down stop in the fourth quarter at the Georgia 6 — one of 5 tackles he made in the game — put an exclamation point on his MVP performance.
Nolan Smith: Smith was a constant force in the game, keeping the Michigan quarterback on his heels and on the lookout for his No. 4. Smith had a team-high 8 tackles, a sack and a pass break-up.
STOCK UP
Stetson Bennett: Bennett was the Orange Bowl MVP after his 21-of-31 passing performance netted 310 yards with 3 touchdowns. Bennett also had a 20-yard scramble. Kirby Smart gave him an earful for clock management at the end of the first half, but Bennett shook it off.
Nakobe Dean: Dean’s stock was already soaring, and the projected Top 10 NFL Draft pick raised it even more with another locked-in performance. Dean was simply dynamic with seven tackles including two behind the line of scrimmage.
STOCK EVEN
Jack Podlesny: Podlesny came through with field goal makes of 43 and 28 yards, so it was a bit surprising to see him miss a 45-yard attempt. Podlesny continues to be a solid placekicker.
Zamir White: White is a team leader who runs hard and has the respect of RB coach Dell McGee, who makes sure to give his senior all the work he can. White had 12 carries for 54 yards, but there were some holes and creases that might have yielded even more.