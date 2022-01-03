Georgia stock report: Bulldogs soaring into CFP Championship Game week after 34-11 Orange Bowl win over Michigan

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Georgia football regained its confidence and swagger with its 34-11 win over Michigan in the Orange Bowl College Football Playoff Semifinal last Friday night. The Bulldogs have earned a place in the CFP Championship Game at 8 p.m. next Monday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in a matchup of the SEC title tilt, a game won by Alabama 41-24. Coach Kirby Smart and his staff clearly out-prepared the Wolverines’ staff, seemingly a step ahead of each turn, and the players executed the game plan.

Here’s a closer look at some of the performances by the Georgia players: STOCK SOARING James Cook: Cook has emerged as the most productive and most consistent tailback in a crowded Georgia running backs room. Cook’s 53-yard reception was one of the most important plays of the game, stretching out an overwhelmed Michigan defense. Cook also had a 39-yard TD catch and 32 yards rushing. Brock Bowers: The freshman tight end was critical on the opening drive, making three of his six catches for 51 of his 68 yards in the game on that first series, including a 9-yard TD reception.

Derion Kendrick: Kendrick’s two interceptions were big and his fourth-down stop in the fourth quarter at the Georgia 6 — one of 5 tackles he made in the game — put an exclamation point on his MVP performance. Nolan Smith: Smith was a constant force in the game, keeping the Michigan quarterback on his heels and on the lookout for his No. 4. Smith had a team-high 8 tackles, a sack and a pass break-up. STOCK UP Stetson Bennett: Bennett was the Orange Bowl MVP after his 21-of-31 passing performance netted 310 yards with 3 touchdowns. Bennett also had a 20-yard scramble. Kirby Smart gave him an earful for clock management at the end of the first half, but Bennett shook it off.