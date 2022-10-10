Dawgnation Logo
Ladd McConkey set up a Georgia scoring drive with a 38-yard punt return. (Curtis Compton/AJC)
Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Georgia football stock up, but Kirby Smart demanding corrections

ATHENS — Georgia football stock seemingly went up by default, with the Bulldogs inheriting the No. 1 spot in the AP poll after Alabama’s close call with Texas A&M.

Georgia’s 49-3 season-opening win over No. 12 Oregon looks more impressive with each Ducks’ win.

Coach Kirby Smart, however, isn’t drinking his team’s Kool-Aid.

WATCH: ‘Realistic’ Kirby Smart not apologizing for win, but dishes out plenty of criticism

“I think everybody has this perception of what your ranking is and what the experts say you should beat somebody by,” Smart said.

“I keep saying over and over, we won’t get caught up in that. We have to get better. We’ve got a really really tough schedule coming and we’ve got to get back.”

In other words, the level of football you have seen from Georgia the past three games just won’t do.

Especially on offense.

“We take turns having a lack of execution,” Smart said, “and when you play really good teams that score lots of points, you can’t do that.”

Fortunately for the Bulldogs, Vanderbilt is not one of those teams, ranking among the worst programs in the country over the past decade.

RELATED: SEC point spreads, Dawgs a monster favorite, Bama expected to beat Tennessee

Georgia then has a much-needed bye week before playing their designated home game with Florida in Jacksonville.

Stock Soaring

Running backs: UGA rushed for a season-high 292 yards. Kenny McIntosh scored the opening TD, and then Daijun Edwards and Branson Robinson found the end zone as Auburn wore down.

Red Zone TD ratio: Georgia was on the bottom half of the SEC in this department, settling for too many field goals before scoring TDs on all five trips inside the 20-yard line against Auburn.

Stock Up

Jamon Dumas-Johnson: Called this one last season when No. 10 was wrecking people every time he got into games. JDJ led UGA with 5 stops.

Todd Monken: The Georgia offensive coordinator had to scheme some things up and make halftime adjustments after the Bulldogs managed only 25 yards passing in the first half.

Nolan Smith: Three stops for the team captain, including one of the two TFLS recorded by the defense. Sniffing out the fake punt and making the play set up the first UGA touchdown.

Ladd McConkey: McConkey has been playing through an injured foot, and after dropping (and recovering) a punt, he made amends with a 38-yard return that set up UGA’s second TD. McConkey also reeled in 5 of 6 targets to lead the team with 47 yards, the one miss was an overthrown pass.

Stock Even

Passing game: Georgia has gone three straight games without a touchdown pass, and Smart has said better played is needed at the position throwing the football.

Darnell Washington: Big Zero was a team captain and caught both passes in his direction for 23 yards, but he also got called for two illegal blocks.

Brock Bowers: Bowers reeled in only two of the six passes thrown in his direction, although it’s worth noting that there were some misfires in there.

Kearis Jackson: It wasn’t so long ago that Jackson was Bennett’s favorite target, but he had only one ball thrown in his direction against Auburn and returned a kick 16 yards. It seems minimal for a player with this level of experience.

Stock Down

Vanderbilt: Only two Power 5 programs have gone longer without being ranked (2013 postseason) in the Top 25: Rutgers (2012) and Oregon State (preseason 2013).

Pass rush: No quarterback pressures or sacks on Auburn QB Robby Ashford, according to the statistical summary, but the redshirt freshman appeared to be running for his life most of the game.

UGA scoreboard: More than one person noticed the ear-splitting level of volume from the Georgia scoreboard, which gets tested out every week. Loud is one thing, and deafening is another.

