AP Poll Top 25 rankings Week 7: Georgia football officially the No. 1 ranked team

The last time Georgia was ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll during the season, Herschel Walker was in the midst of a Heisman Trophy season. The year was 1982. That changed on Sunday when the Bulldogs moved to No. 1 following a 34-10 road win over previously No. 18 Auburn. The Bulldogs are now 6-0 on the season. Georgia had all 62 first-place votes. Alabama, the previous No. 1 ranked team, went on the road and lost 41-38 to an unranked Texas A&M. It was the first loss for the Crimson Tide since 2019.

Related: Georgia football ranked No. 1 in Week 7 Coaches Poll With both Alabama and Penn State losing, the new top-5 is Georgia at No. 1, Iowa at No. 2, Cincinnati at No. 3, Oklahoma at No. 4 and Alabama at No. 5. Much of college football is talking about how Alabama lost this weekend, but the Bulldogs put forth another strong showing. Georgia held Auburn to a season-low in yards and points, while the offense scored 34 points without a number of key contributors.