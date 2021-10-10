AP Poll Top 25 rankings Week 7: Georgia football officially the No. 1 ranked team
AP Poll-Top 25-rankings-Week 7-Georgia football
Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) during the Bulldogs' game with Auburn in Jordan–Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
@Kconnorriley
Posted

The last time Georgia was ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll during the season, Herschel Walker was in the midst of a Heisman Trophy season. The year was 1982.

That changed on Sunday when the Bulldogs moved to No. 1 following a 34-10 road win over previously No. 18 Auburn. The Bulldogs are now 6-0 on the season. Georgia had all 62 first-place votes.

Alabama, the previous No. 1 ranked team, went on the road and lost 41-38 to an unranked Texas A&M. It was the first loss for the Crimson Tide since 2019.

Related: Georgia football ranked No. 1 in Week 7 Coaches Poll

With both Alabama and Penn State losing, the new top-5 is Georgia at No. 1, Iowa at No. 2, Cincinnati at No. 3, Oklahoma at No. 4 and Alabama at No. 5.

Much of college football is talking about how Alabama lost this weekend, but the Bulldogs put forth another strong showing. Georgia held Auburn to a season-low in yards and points, while the offense scored 34 points without a number of key contributors.

“We always try and carry ourselves as elite. We never try to get too high or too low on ourselves,” defensive tackle Jordan Davis said. “I feel like being elite is just doing whatever you have to do to win. At the end of the day, if we win, that’s elite in my book.”

Georgia’s schedule though does not let up as it welcomes No. 11 Kentucky to Sanford Stadium. The Wildcats are also unbeaten, as the game matches the SEC’s last two unbeaten teams. The Wildcats moved up after a thorough 42-21 win over LSU. Kentucky is 6-0 for the first time since 1982.

The Bulldogs injury list also continues to grow, as cornerback Chris Smith and offensive tackle Jamaree Salyer left the game on Saturday. Quarterback JT Daniels sat out as well, while the Bulldogs played only five wide receivers.

“Between Ameer Speed, Jermaine Burton, Jamaree Salyer, all those guys, Kenny McIntosh, it’s just a long list,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “What we’re going to do is figure out what our best players can do, and let them function and go play the best brand of football we can.”

Georgia and Kentucky will play at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Georgia has not lost to Kentucky since Smart became the head coach in 2016.

AP Poll Top 25 rankings Week 7

  1. Georgia
  2. Iowa
  3. Cincinnati
  4. Oklahoma
  5. Alabama
  6. Ohio State
  7. Penn State
  8. Michigan
  9. Oregon
  10. Michigan State
  11. Kentucky
  12. Oklahoma State
  13. Ole Miss
  14. Notre Dame
  15. Coastal Carolina
  16. Wake Forest
  17. Arkansas
  18. Arizona State
  19. BYU
  20. Florida
  21. Texas A&M
  22. NC State
  23. SMU
  24. San Diego State
  25. Texas

