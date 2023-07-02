Riley: The best part of covering Georgia football and the importance of connection

When people tell me I have a pretty sweet job covering the Georgia football program, I usually agree with them. For a long time, I thought there was nothing better than getting paid to watch a game, ask questions and write about it afterward. All the other stuff I have to put up with was worth it so long as I got to my seat on Saturday and they were blasting Baba O’Reilly. Like with every job, there are pros and cons. Good days and bad days. But watching games is no longer my favorite part of covering the Georgia football program. It still rules but watching Brock Bowers score a touchdown or Kirby Smart celebrate a win pales in comparison to getting to be around the people I love at a Georgia game.

This past season, the things I cherish the most aren’t getting to see Stetson Bennett blossom from doubted quarterback to Heisman Trophy finalist. It was getting to sit in the stands with my best friend Cole and watch a series of the South Carolina game. It was the first time Georgia punted that day. Whoops. Connor Riley , Dawgnation There was the Missouri game which my friend Abby drove from Oklahoma to see. I lasted about five minutes in the stands as Jalen Carter left the field with an injury and Georgia was flailing. Abby has since moved from Oklahoma back to Georgia. We got a chance to catch up during the spring game and I imagine we will do so many times in the falls ahead.

Connor Riley , Dawgnation My personal favorite “Georgia wins a national championship” tradition is the phone call I have with Brandon(center). After I’ve finished writing for the night and Brandon has made it to the local airport so he can make it to work the next day, he’ll call me and chat about the game. It doesn’t matter that were both exhausted and that we have more work to do in a few hours. It’s keeping that connection alive and doing what we can to remember all the small things. I don’t know if Georgia is going to win a third-straight national championship. If the Bulldogs do it, I know what I’m most excited about in the early morning hours of Jan. 9. The older I get, the more Blink 182′s line “Work sucks, I know,” resonates. There’s no way to understand that when you first hear the song as a teenager and you’re hopefully not thinking about that when you scream it at a wedding. But everyone knows even the best jobs have their down days. Georgia football Saturdays are not immune to that. Just wait till Georgia loses again, which will happen. Remember the negative discourse and how down everyone seemed after the loss to Alabama in the 2021 SEC Championship Game. But that’s only the work aspect of it. Whether I stop at the Hamil family tailgate before a home game to see everyone or meet up with my Athens friends afterward, there’s always a reason to be happy on a Georgia football Saturday. Regardless of whether the ‘Dawgs win or not, though the mood is always better when they do.