Georgia football recruiting: Backbone Time for the 2024 recruiting class is here

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with the 2024 class. ========================================== Michael “Big Mike” Uini is set to make his commitment in a couple of hours. The 4-star OL out of Texas calls himself a “people mover” and will likely decide between Alabama, Michigan and Georgia.

Uini is one of the most-offered players in Texas with more than 50-plus offers and his last official visit was to check out UGA. The 6-foot-7, 330-pounder ranks as the nation’s No. 8 OT and the No. 130 overall prospect on the 247Sports Composite scale. That is a strong ranking but the list of schools that extended official visits to “Big Mike” shows his worth in this year’s crop of OL prospects. He took official visits to Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia and Michigan.

The Uini decision kicks off what I’ve been calling “Vertebrae Time” for this year’s class in Athens. That’s because the offensive line is the backbone of every great team. It is impossible to field a great team without a great offensive line. A great OL is there every day to sharpen the skills of the defensive line. A great OL can help mold an average DL into a solid one just by going against it in practice every day. They make the practices far tougher than the actual games. The ‘Dawgs are known for bones. The time is here for the ‘Dawgs to find the Backbones of the 2024 class.

The ‘Dawgs already have two of those. Those are the two current OL commits for Stacy Searels in 3-stars Malachi Toliver (Cartersville, Ga.) and Marcus Harrison (Hamburg, NY) in 2024. His room could swell to six commitments in this class and every one of them would be at least 6 feet, 6 inches on the growth chart. Searels is doing an excellent job recruiting big humans to coach up. There’s no growth chart necessary. If Searels can look eye-to-eye with a young OL and he can also bend and move, that’s a pretty good early evaluation for any future Bulldog. Check out the backbones of major UGA targets that are set to make their decisions over the next two weeks. Date Player Hometown Ranking June 30 Michael Uini (6-7/335) Copperas Cove, Tex. No. 8 OT/No. 130 June 30 Ethan Calloway (6-7/300 Mooresville, NC No. 18 OT/No. 210 July 5 Daniel Calhoun (6-7/356) Marietta, Ga. No. 6 OT/No. 95 July 7 Nyer Daniels (6-8/370 Oradell, NJ No. 11 OT/No. 165 July 8 Marques Easley (6-7/330) Kankakee, Ill. No. 21 OT/No. 263 July 10 Fletcher Westphal (6-8/320) Leesburg, Va. No. 23 OT/No. 291 July 12 Casey Poe (6-4/285) Lindale, Tex. No. 6 IOL/No. 103 The more of those guys that Georgia stacks up, the healthier the backbones for Ryan Puglisi, Dyan Raiola and Gunner Stockton will feel from 2004-2007.

There are a lot of big names. The ‘Dawgs won’t get them all, but they will get their share. It is important to note that the UGA staff hosted each of these massive young players for official visits over the last two months. Georgia has hosted 11 OLs on official visits so far this cycle. We will have seen seven of those names come off the board by Poe’s decision on July 12. It would not be a reach to project that the ‘Dawgs will have found three or more “Backbones” by the second week of July. For those that feel Georgia’s Kirby Smart always has a plan for these things, it would seem like the ‘Dawgs are lining up key 2024 decisions like he’s an air traffic controller this weekend at Hartsfield-Jackson International. With the ‘Dawgs sitting well for a few of these names, it would be a classic Kirby Smart move to line up other key targets to reveal their commitment decisions as well next week. The ‘Dawgs would have a fireworks show on the recruiting trail that would seemingly never end.