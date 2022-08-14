Georgia cornerback position battle has clear frontrunner coming out of first scrimmage

ATHENS — Of the six scholarship cornerbacks on Georgia’s roster, Kamari Lassiter arrived as the lowest-rated recruit of the bunch. He was still a 4-star prospect, yet he ranked as the No. 248 overall player in the 2021 signing class. By comparison, the other five players were all top-100 prospects and three of them — Kelee Ringo, Jaheim Singletary and Daylen Everette — were all 5-star prospects. Yet Lassiter has very clearly established himself as the cornerback most likely to be starting opposite Ringo in the season-opener against Oregon.

“Kamari did some nice things, gave up some plays,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Lassiter following Saturday’s scrimmage. “He had a really good day, the other day, where he made some plays on fade ball on A.D. (Mitchell). Kamari is fighting his tail off for that spot and helping us in some special teams spots.” Related: Kamari Lassiter: Surprise of fall camp? Not to those who know what he can do It really started to come together for Lassiter last fall, when he impressed coaches as a summer enrollee after attending American Christain Academy in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The Savannah, Ga., native earned significant playing time on Georgia’s special teams units, a proven pathway to future playing time. He appeared in all 15 games and even record an interception in Georgia’s win over Vanderbilt.

Singletary, Everette and Julian Humphrey were all in high school this time last year. In the spring, only Everette was on campus getting the reps you need to play at an SEC level. Lassiter and Nyland Green meanwhile used their age to their advantage to create more distance between themselves and the talented trio of freshmen cornerbacks. Lassiter has continued to practice well this fall, as has Green. The latter ended up redshirting last season and struggled to see the field. But he seems much more mature this year and better able to handle the rigors of playing the cornerback position for Georgia. “Both of those kids are smart, savvy, tough, and physical,” Smart said. “I love the way they tackle and play. I thought Nyland had some good physical tackles for him. Kamari is one of the best tacklers on the team, so it’s a lot more about covering at that position than tackling.”