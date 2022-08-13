Georgia football practice observations: Handful of noticeable absences prior to first scrimmage

Georgia is holding its first scrimmage of the fall this afternoon. The media was granted a brief window prior to the start of the scrimmage to observe some of the drills. And while many will be interested in who performs well in the scrimmage, there were a few key individuals who were not out with the team at the start of practice.

We should preface here that just because a player is absent at the start of practice does not mean they are injured or missing. They could be off getting treatment or involved in some other pre-practice routine. Kirby Smart will speak with reporters later this afternoon and will provide a much clearer picture on the status of those who were not out there.

Wide receiver Arian Smith was not with the team, as he had ankle surgery on Friday. It is unknown how long Smith will be out but it’s believed he will at least miss the remainder of preseason practice.