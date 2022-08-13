Dominick Blaylock, Tate Ratledge among the most interesting players entering first Georgia football scrimmage

The Georgia Bulldogs will have their first scrimmage of the fall on Saturday, taking place inside the friendly confines of Sanford Stadium. Georgia began practicing in full pads on Tuesday and have held close to 10 practices already. None will be bigger than Saturday, as it offers the first real good-on-good opportunity for the team. A few players have already made some moves as far as climbing the depth chart, but Saturday offers a big opportunity not just for those hoping to ascend into a starting role, but those who missed last season to show that like John Wick, they are indeed back.

Below are five players we’re interested in hearing how they play in the key scrimmage. Georgia’s first game is just three weeks away, as the Bulldogs open against the Oregon Ducks on Sept. 3 in Atlanta, Ga. Tate Ratledge The quote: “Missing obviously other than four snaps of the Clemson game, missed the whole year and that’s going to take a toll on him mentally. He is still a young player. It’s not like he is Jamaree Salyer and older players, so mentally he has to work back into it. He has all of the attributes you want, he just has to get himself back going again. I don’t care how much you are in meetings, I don’t care how much you are watching, you are not actually executing. If you shoot a rifle, you can’t watch people shoot the gun, you have to actually shoot it. He has to get out there and doing. So getting him out there helps.” -- Offensive coordinator Todd Monken The why: Ratledge clearly has the inside track at the right guard spot. He’s been taking first-team reps throughout camp. How he plays on his surgically repaired foot will go a long way in detailing whether or not he can be relied upon throughout the regular season at the spot. Ratledge shined in Georgia’s scrimmages last fall, only for him to break said foot on the opening drive of the season for Georgia.

Xavier Truss, Dylan Fairchild, Warren Ericson and others will be competing at the guard spots, with Devin Willock being the perceived leader for the opening at left guard. Related: Tate Ratledge might be the most exciting option at guard, but he is not the only one for Georgia football Dominick Blaylock The quote: “How long is that going to take to recover on the mental side, forget the physical side, and just being able to get out there and go. Over time he has. Gotten to the point where he feels more and more comfortable. He’s always been a crafty route runner. He’s probably more crafty than he is fast. He has a knack. Some guys just have a knack for getting open and making plays and contested catches and you can see that every day that he is out there.” -- Monken

The why: We already saw the Georgia wide receiver room take a hit on Friday when it was learned that Arian Smith had surgery on his ankle. Injuries were a massive concern for Georgia last season at this position. Like Smith, Blaylock himself has battled injury throughout his Georgia career. The junior seems to be in good form at the moment, impressing early in drills for Georgia. Blaylock really impressed as a freshman but that was back in 2019. With Smith out for the foreseeable future, Blaylock has a chance to carve out a bigger role for himself in the Georgia passing offense this year. Another name to watch for would be Dillon Bell, a freshman wide receiver. Whether it be Blaylock, George Pickens or AD Mitchell, Georgia has routinely found first-year contributors at the position. Bell only just arrived this summer but seems to be in a good position to earn some reps. Related: Georgia veteran receivers counted on, ranks thinned with fastest player sidelined Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins The quote: “I think the biggest thing is, when he went into the spring, he really attacked his body and his ability to be a guy around the edge. That’s a battle you take as a big guy every single day all throughout the summer and into fall camp. The biggest thing is when you’re leaner, you can be quicker and more explosive, it’s beneficial. That’s at every position. He’s really done that, and we want that in position whether it’s him or Tramel Walthour or Mykel Williams, when they’re out there we want them to be guys that are able to be quick, athletic, lean, guys that can make plays in terms of pursuit but also go inside. But his growth, especially in the spring when he leaned himself up, it helped him.” -- Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann