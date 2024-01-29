MOBILE, Ala. — Georgia players are used to being headliners, but the Bulldogs will be challenged to stand out as individuals at the Senior Bowl this week.

A star-studded list of national award winners and All-Americans will line up across from — or work alongside — the Georgia players at “American Team” practices from Tuesday-Thursday at South Alabama’s Hancock-Whitney Stadium.

The game takes place at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday (TV: NFL Network).

The “National Team,” which features Heisman Trophy finalists Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix, along with Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman, practices from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (TV: NFL Network) at South Alabama’s Hancock-Whitney Stadium.

The majority of SEC fans, however, will be tuned in to see an “American Team” team led by seven Bulldogs that practices from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (TV: NFL Network).

South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler and Tennessee’s Joe Milton highlight the quarterbacks who will be dealing to Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, among others, at American Team practices.

Georgia tailback Daijun Edwards, meanwhile, will be challenged to measure up to Missouri All-American tailback Cody Schrader and Kentucky 200-yard rusher Ray Davis, who will be in the same backfield.

It’s an apples-to-apples comparison, with the players working behind the same offensive line and running the same plays.

Alabama and Auburn will also have a presence with former players in the game, though neither can match the number of players Georgia has on hand this year.

Alabama has defensive linemen Chris Braswell and Justin Eboigbe in Mobile, along with kicker Will Reichard.

Auburn has four players at the Senior Bowl, defensive lineman Marcus Harris, cornerbacks D.J. James and Nehemiah Pritchett and safety Jaylin Simpson.

Other award-winning players competing at the Senior Bowl include:

• Outland Trophy winner T’Vondre Sweat (Texas)

• Lombardi Award winner Lantau Latu (UCLA)

• Maxwell Award winner Michael Penix Jr. (Washington)

• Rimington Trophy winner Jackson Powers-Johnson (Oregon)

• Butkus Award winner Payton Wilson (N.C. State)

• Ray Guy Award winner Tory Taylor (Iowa)

• Campbell Trophy winner Bo Nix (Oregon)

Georgia players scheduled to be at Senior Bowl

• Ladd McConkey

• Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

• Sedrick Van Pran

• Tykee Smith

• Javon Bullard

• William Mote

• Daijun Edwards