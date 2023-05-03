Cover 4 on Georgia football: Can Brock Bowers be the best player in college football this fall?

DawgNation’s “Cover 4″ concept is a timely content piece on DawgNation.com. This edition takes a close look at Georgia All-American and John Mackey Award winner Brock Bowers. Can he go on a Heisman Trophy run this fall? The DawgNation team is all back in Georgia this week. The NFL Draft and Georgia’s spring practice is in the rearview mirror and everyone is focusing on the summer freshmen arrivals, the official visit season in June and the runaway to SEC Media Days.

We liked the timing this week to share our thoughts about the best players in college football and where Georgia All-American Brock Bowers fits into that group. Can he make a Heisman Trophy run this fall? These takes are designed to come out as quickly as Philadelphia GM Howie Roseman will pick a ‘Dawg over a Gator in the NFL Draft. This “Cover 4″ topic is: How many players in college football are better than Brock Bowers right now? Brandon Adams: Fewer than five Why: “Brock Bowers legitimately is one of the best players in college football. Traditionally, that’s not something that would be said about a tight end, but part of Bowers’ greatness is found in how he’s redefined his position. The fact that his current Heisman odds are around 150-1 could be a great value, but is more likely an example of how slow the public has been to notice Bowers’ truly special career.” Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com , AJC Freelancer

Mike Griffith: Certainly none at tight end Jeff Sentell , Dawgnation Why: “Just call him ‘The Statue’ because this is the player from the Kirby Smart championship era that will be remembered decades from now. If the objective of this question is to determine if Bowers is Heisman Trophy worthy, the answer could be ‘yes’ if Georgia utilizes him enough for him to have the numbers.” Connor Riley: Only Caleb Williams

Jeff Sentell: Bowers is among the nation's top three returning players. Jeff Sentell , Dawgnation Why: I'd start with Caleb Williams. He's the future No. 1 pick and the returning Heisman winner and he touches the ball every snap. Bowers is next. With apologies to Marvin Harrison Jr. here, Bowers is more valuable. He's a bigger factor in the run game due to his gritty effort as a blocker, but he also has four career rushing touchdowns. Bowers will be a top-10 pick and is the reigning Mackey Award winner. His signature games (Florida and TCU in 2022 and Alabama in 2021) tally up to 17 touchdown catches. He's had six games with multiple touchdown catches. Harrison actually has five. Bonus stat: Pro Football Focus also logged Bowers with 259 snaps in the slot last year."

