Georgia football recruiting: 2023 NFL Draft shows it takes more than 5-star talent to go early

This rep shares another look at the 2023 NFL Draft. Getting rated as a 5-star isn't always the yellow brick road to shaking Roger Goddell's hand in the first round. ========================================== While glued to the NFL Draft over the weekend, there were a lot of names called.

They called the ‘Dawgs a lot. Like how DawgNation does on gameday. Or any time fans get together. It led to the publication of a deep dive into Kirby Smart’s recruiting classes and what the NFL thought of their development during their time at UGA. Georgia has seen 41 percent of signees from 2016-2019 get drafted by the NFL. That’s the most recent sample data. It is too early to judge the 2020 or 2021 classes because most of those players are still in college football.

With this year’s draft, there were a few eye-opening picks. Not just the ones the Atlanta Falcons did not make. Why did former 5-star CB Kelee Ringo fall to the fourth round? He has sprinter speed, ideal length and was the nation’s No. 1 CB in high school. Yet we saw the same scouting thoughts pop up that have stayed with Ringo. Despite breathtaking 4.3 speed in the 40, he can look stiff at times. The way he moves and flips his hips lend itself more to playing safety on Sundays than as a pure cornerback. We’ve heard that for years. Ringo still held down cornerback for the back-to-back national champions and made a few immortal plays in UGA history as he did.

The same head-scratchers followed the slide of former 5-star Darnell Washington to the third round. What happened there? Was it injuries? Not enough tape as a primary passing threat? As a reminder here, the national recruiting services rank players based on a professional projection. They rank those 5-star guys based on the likelihood to project as future NFL first-round draft picks. It is a lot harder than it looks. There is more to it than signing a 5-star and then watching them go in the first round in three or four years. Broderick Jones was an obvious 5-star eval, but so was Washington. There was not a more physically imposing tight end in this draft. Especially not with the short-space quickness that belongs to a first-round receiver. Let’s think about Stetson Bennett. The former walk-on and then former 3-star JUCO transfer to UGA went in the fourth round. That’s higher than a lot of names that used to show up high on the national rankings. Here’s a list of some very big names that goes to show that developing NFL talent isn’t so simple as signing the recruit that everyone was after. You’ll remember a lot of the names below from DawgNation’s recruiting coverage over the last few years. Nobody saw this coming when they were high school All-Americans three or four years ago.