Drew Miller: Nation’s top punting prospect shares a strong take on his Georgia football offer

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 2024 punting prospect Drew Miller. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 punter for the 2024 class with Kohl’s Kicking and the No. 2 punter nationally for Chris Sailer Kicking. ========================================== Drew Miller shared the news of his offer from the University of Georgia yesterday. He also shared word he had set officials with Georgia (June 16-18) and NC State (June 9-June 11) for the summer.

Not sure how many folks noticed that. Or took it seriously. For me, it was significant. For a lot of reasons. We’re all busy these days, so let’s just tick them off: The first thing that goes through my mind is timing. Punter scholarships are usually for three or four years. You don’t see schools carrying two punters on scholarships. Unless one has a booming kickoff leg. Or they might be an amazing holder.

It makes me believe sophomore punter Brett Thorson might be ready for the NFL after the 2023 season. He’s only had one season of college football, but he was already 21 years old when he came to Georgia last year. The popular Australian is more than three years removed from high school graduation equivalent and could leave for the NFL after this season.

Miller feels the scholarship will offer the chance to win the job his freshman year or to redshirt. It sounds like the plan now is to try to win the job as a freshman with Thorson off to the NFL. “He’s a really good dude,” Miller said of Thorson.

Army, Air Force, Iowa State, North Carolina State and Texas have all offered him full rides along with Georgia. He also has a preferred walk-on offer to Michigan.

A lot of times Georgia will ask its specialist prospects to work out every summer at their special teams camps. Miller will not have to do that because he already has his Georgia offer. He earned it after the work he did last summer at the ultra-competitive and pressure-packed UGA specialist camp. If you kick poorly at those events, then it doesn’t matter what the tape says. Those jobs require performing with important eyes on you and competing and beating your peers.

The stats jump out here for the Iowa resident. He had a 48-yard gross average last fall. Check out the film here. Miller is expected to play QB for his high school team this fall. His offense was a Wing-T unit last fall and he can run well. Punter or no punter.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder said he can throw the ball 60 yards. Not many humans walking this earth can throw a ball 60 yards and also punt it 70. He can also kick it through the uprights from about 50 yards.

Miller drilled a punt one time that went 80 yards in a game. That’s in the air. Not with a roll. He also said he hit a ball at a camp that traveled 60 yards and had a 5.6-second hang. That is ELITE there for a guy who also plays power forward on his high school basketball team.

This might be my favorite Miller nugget here: He comes from a no-stoplight county in Iowa. He can probably punt the ball to Illinois (15 miles away) in one direction and to Missouri (30 miles away) in the other. He said his city has a population of only 1,500 folks and the nearest Walmart is 25 miles away. Folks, that is about as small-town America as it gets.

There is already a real connection with Georgia 2023 kicker signee Peyton Woodring and 2023 preferred walk-on long snapper Will Snelling.

Woodring on Miller: “Drew is the best high school punter I’ve seen and he would add lots of value to our special teams unit.”

As stated earlier, those punter scholarships usually turn over at the big schools every four years. Thorson, an older guy from Australia, is a unique outlier. Even though there are many Aussie punters in college ball these days.

The locals in his community call him “Killer Miller” and I can’t help but smile when hearing about that for a kid from a very small town in Iowa with an offer to play for the back-to-back national champs.

Georgia has been recruiting him for over a year. In my years on the UGA beat, I’ve never heard of the ‘Dawgs recruiting a punter for that long. It helps that Miller has a booming kickoff leg and is already quite sporty with the hold from a Snelling snap for a Woodring kick.

What was it like when he got the Georgia offer? “I was excited,” he said. “For sure. They’ve been recruiting me for a year now so getting the offer was just real exciting. Especially how close I have gotten with the coaches. They believe in me.” Miller and Woodring actually have the same trainer.

"I've known him for going to camps with him and training with him," Miller said. "I've held for him at camps and just getting to be around him a lot." Miller said the Georgia offer was to punt first. But there's some value he brings to the overall unit as a kickoff specialist and a holder. Miller sent 51 of his 55 kickoffs last fall for touchbacks. What's the lure? Is it playing with a friend like Woodring? Or playing for a program right now that is on the top of the mountain? "It is both actually," he said. "I'm pretty close with Peyton and also Will Snelling. We've practiced live a lot together at camps. We all go to the same trainer. Will snaps. I hold. Peyton kicks. There's a lot of fun in doing that. I enjoy being around them but also a great program. The back-to-back national champions." "They just sent [Jake] Camarda to the NFL so they have a history of developing specialists. Also [former Georgia kicker Jack] Podlesny, too. In the past. Just an overall great program."