Tate Ratledge’s mullet lands UGA OL an NIL deal with Barstool Sports
A few members of UGA’s football team landed NIL deals as soon as they became eligible on Thursday.
The award for the most creative pact goes to offensive lineman Tate Ratledge, who is now sponsored by Barstool Sports as a “Barstool Athlete” after a funny Twitter exchange.
